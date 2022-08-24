Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Riding Shotgun Missions
The Riding Shotgun Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Riding Shotgun challenges. These challenges will have you act as an bodyguard for deals gone wrong, allowing you to focus on shooting down enemies from inside (or on top) of the car as you make your getaway.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Road 96 Wiki Guide
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
IGN
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while.
IGN
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN
Wingsuit Saboteur Missions
The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Land of Reeds Armor
"Armor made from strips of iron fastened together. Worn by warriors of the Land of Reeds. The Land of Reeds has long been locked in a miserable civil war, during which time it has remained alienated from the cultures of its neighbors. Little wonder that the entire nation has succumbed to blood-soaked madness, or so it is said."
IGN
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur is the final optional area in the Sea of Trees level. This is a boss battle only level. As his name implies, a mutated version of ringleader Odur who we battled a few levels earlier. He is bigger and badder, but not necessarily harder.
IGN
21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay
See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 26-30
The thing from the black lagoon, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Dagger Talisman
The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
IGN
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
IGN
Twisty Creamy
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
IGN
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
