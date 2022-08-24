On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Sony announced today that the prices for both editions of the PlayStation 5 will increase in almost every major region except the United States. And many are wondering why. Sony’s reasoning, as noted in the post is, "The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.” Following the news that Sony will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in several markets, Microsoft confirmed that there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Series S and that the consoles will remain at their current price in the US, UK, and Europe.A new trailer for Atomic Heart has been shown as part of the Xbox Gamescom live stream, and it’s almost four whole minutes of incredibly wildly fluid combat of supernatural powers, guns, and melee weapons.Sony Could Owe Billions Over High PlayStation Store Prices : https://youtu.be/r77TzOhcXO0Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO