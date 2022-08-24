Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Pac-Man World Re-Pac
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the remaster of the 3D platforming game Pac-Man World, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The launch trailer showcases Pac-Man's various abilities and the bosses you'll encounter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
IGN
Lord of Blood's Exultation
The Lord of Blood's Exultation can be obtained by defeating Esgar, Priest of Blood - a boss found in the mini dungeon of Leyndell Catacombs. This dungeon is located inside another dungeon of sorts, deep below Leyndell, Royal Capital and into the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. You can find the entrance at the bottom of a large room full of pipes with Giant Crayfish patrolling the muddy floor.
IGN
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
Arrow's Reach Talisman
The Arrow's Reach Talisman can be found above the Gatefront Ruins in West Limgrave. By traveling to the Storm Hill area above the Stormgate on the west side, you can enter the gatehouse above where a Kaiden Mercenary stands guard along with two Godrick Soldiers. Defeat them and look for a chest in the open room above the gate for the talisman.
IGN
Corsair Made a 45-Inch Gaming Monitor You Can Bend With Your Hands
Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, which has an interesting (albeit niche) feature: you can physically bend the display with your hands. My first immediate thought when seeing the announcement was, "How is this possible??" According to Corsair, thanks to LG's W-OLED display technology and close collaboration with LG, the company was able to create the monitor. Of course, this would not be the first time a concept was created; LG created a 48-inch bendable TV prototype and demoed it at CES 2021.
IGN
Wingsuit Saboteur Missions
The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.
IGN
Amazon EA Acquisition Rumors Spark Confusion
Video game industry media was sent into a tailspin earlier today, August 26, after a USA Today report claimed Amazon was planning to make an offer to purchase publishing giant EA. Conflicting reports have now emerged from CNBC, however, that say there are no acquisition plans in place. USA Today's...
FIFA・
IGN
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Riding Shotgun Missions
The Riding Shotgun Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Riding Shotgun challenges. These challenges will have you act as an bodyguard for deals gone wrong, allowing you to focus on shooting down enemies from inside (or on top) of the car as you make your getaway.
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
The PS5 Isn't Getting A Price Increase in the U.S. But Why?- IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Sony announced today that the prices for both editions of the PlayStation 5 will increase in almost every major region except the United States. And many are wondering why. Sony’s reasoning, as noted in the post is, "The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.” Following the news that Sony will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in several markets, Microsoft confirmed that there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Series S and that the consoles will remain at their current price in the US, UK, and Europe.A new trailer for Atomic Heart has been shown as part of the Xbox Gamescom live stream, and it’s almost four whole minutes of incredibly wildly fluid combat of supernatural powers, guns, and melee weapons.Sony Could Owe Billions Over High PlayStation Store Prices : https://youtu.be/r77TzOhcXO0Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
Comments / 0