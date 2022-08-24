Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington Police make arrest in homicide investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the August 17th shooting death of Ashley Stamper, according to Lexington Police. Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence. At around 2:26 p.m., on Aug, 17th, officers responded...
WKYT 27
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
WKYT 27
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations. After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen. A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick...
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Officials say that a woman was recently arrested on drug-related-charges following the execution of a search warrant at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near the Garnet Court area. During the investigation, they managed to gather enough evidence to request a search warrant.
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
Wave 3
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro. According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line. Witnesses told police the...
k105.com
Nurse accused of intentionally killing man under her care at Lexington hospital
A nurse has been indicted for killing a Lexington man under her care. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted in Fayette County on a murder charge. She was arrested Tuesday. The indictment, according to media reports, says Hunter murdered 97-year-old James Morris on April 30 by “intentional medical maltreatment” at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
WKYT 27
One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
'The FBI is ready'; Sherry Ballard believes charges could come soon in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI has been working in Bardstown for more than two years, but one search in August of 2021 seemed to bring the most promise. Now, one year later, Crystal Rogers' mom said she believes "justice is coming." "I know they're in the last steps," Ballard...
WKYT 27
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds is under investigation in Lexington. According to city officials, they have asked the Lexington Police Financial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of approximately $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
