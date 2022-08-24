Read full article on original website
Chesterfield approves $20 million tax break for proposed surf park, hotel
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to give a $20 million property tax break to a proposed hotel and Surf Park complex West of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
New Sheetz coming to Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a news Sheetz and other commercial development of a parcel on Iron Bridge Road.
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC year-plus after they were cut off
"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Kim Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job."
Richmond Fire announces updated hiring process, increased salary for recruits
The Richmond Fire Department has announced a new process of hiring firefighters along with a bump in salary for new recruits.
cbs19news
State fair adding more agricultural attractions
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
‘It’s stress man’: Henrico tenants feel the pressure as eviction looms
Hundreds of tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex now have court orders to leave their homes after their eviction protections were recently ended in a months-long legal battle.
Rappahannock Record
Broadband project progress noted
At the Northern Neck Planning District Commission’s (NNPDC) quarterly meeting on August 15, Jimmy Carr gave a comprehensive report on the status of the Northern Neck’s universal broadband project. Carr is chief executive officer of All Points Broadband (APB). The project is funded, in part, by $18.8 million...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
Richmond school board meeting deemed embarrassment: 'We failed leadership test'
Many families in the Richmond Public Schools community said they were left with questions after an emergency meeting held Tuesday night by the board led to no actions taken or decisions made.
Route 17 bridge expected to reopen in early September after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound traffic in the area is confined to a single lane, with all traffic crossing the southbound bridge. The temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until the northbound bridge reopens.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Locals will soon be able to hop on and ride the bus down Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield and Richmond folks will soon be able to hop on the bus down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield as part of a new pilot project.
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street on Richmond’s northside
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
Email from Petersburg Chief strains contentious relationship with firefighters
A contentious relationship between Petersburg firefighters and their fire chief took another turn recently after an email from the chief was sent to all firefighters.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Thousands of Hyundai and Kia cars recalled for fire risk: Is yours included?
Owners of select model 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles are being advised to park their cars outside and away from their homes and other structures until their cars have been repaired, due to a new fire risk recall.
howafrica.com
He Was Once A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank
The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
Expect closures on several major Richmond roads in September
Richmond drivers are asked to be aware of several road closures across the city between now and the end of September.
Neighbor miffed over new bike lane: 'I can’t believe it’s this wide'
Neighbors in the Smoketree Drive area in Chesterfield have questions following a new bike lane that was recently installed that they believe is extra wide.
