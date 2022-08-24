ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King William, VA

cbs19news

State fair adding more agricultural attractions

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rappahannock Record

Broadband project progress noted

At the Northern Neck Planning District Commission’s (NNPDC) quarterly meeting on August 15, Jimmy Carr gave a comprehensive report on the status of the Northern Neck’s universal broadband project. Carr is chief executive officer of All Points Broadband (APB). The project is funded, in part, by $18.8 million...
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
VIRGINIA STATE
howafrica.com

He Was Once A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank

The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
RICHMOND, VA

