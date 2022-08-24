ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Aug. 26: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 26 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Paris High School, Franklin County High School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
WKYT 27

DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0. DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. The Cleveland, Tennessee, native was also named the Associated Press’ Rookie of the Year on Aug. 16. The Wildcat played and started in 34 games for the Dream, averaging 16.2 points per game, which was the 11th most in the league at the end of the regular season, for a combined 552 points this season, which was the 10th most in the league at the end of the regular season. Howard has added 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game and has swatted 26 blocks in 2022.
EKU football player taken into federal custody

On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise

Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
