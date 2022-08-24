LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. The Cleveland, Tennessee, native was also named the Associated Press’ Rookie of the Year on Aug. 16. The Wildcat played and started in 34 games for the Dream, averaging 16.2 points per game, which was the 11th most in the league at the end of the regular season, for a combined 552 points this season, which was the 10th most in the league at the end of the regular season. Howard has added 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game and has swatted 26 blocks in 2022.

