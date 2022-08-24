Read full article on original website
Watch: Kentucky Commit Ty Bryant Showing Promise as Running Back
Kentucky football commit Ty Bryant is finding ways to get his reps in through his first two games of his senior season. Frederick Douglass High School dusted both Bryan Station and Tates Creek, defeating the schools by a combined score of 109-15. Bryant, who's main position is safety, hasn't ...
foxlexington.com
Aug. 26: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 26 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Paris High School, Franklin County High School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
Betting Line for Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Moving in Favor of Redhawks
In just eight days, Kentucky Football will open its 2022 campaign at Kroger Field, hosting the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. UK head coach Mark Stoops is entering his 10th season at the helm, as his Wildcats are looking for back-to-back 10-win seasons. Kentucky is 6-3 in season-openers under Stoops, ...
Countdown to Kickoff: Seven Questions That Will Define Kentucky's Season
College football is back. In just one week, Kentucky Football will begin its 2022 season, welcoming the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks to Kroger Field. Expectations are high in Lexington for Mark Stoops' 10th season as head coach, as the Wildcats are coming off of just its fourth 10-win season in ...
WKYT 27
DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0. DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
whopam.com
Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. The Cleveland, Tennessee, native was also named the Associated Press’ Rookie of the Year on Aug. 16. The Wildcat played and started in 34 games for the Dream, averaging 16.2 points per game, which was the 11th most in the league at the end of the regular season, for a combined 552 points this season, which was the 10th most in the league at the end of the regular season. Howard has added 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game and has swatted 26 blocks in 2022.
Brock Domann Tabbed as Louisville's Backup Quarterback
The former JUCO product is entering his second season with the Cardinals.
“I wouldn’t lie, I never thought I’d be a Tiger.” But how did Penny land the top transfer in the land?
MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered how Penny Hardaway was able to land the biggest name in the transfer portal this summer? At the expense of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis says Hardaway was the first call he took, just minutes after he put his name in the […]
Eastern Progress
EKU football player taken into federal custody
On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
Tip-off Time, TV Designation Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup
The Battle of the Bluegrass will take place on New Year's Eve.
Frankfort, August 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lincoln County High School soccer team will have a game with Franklin County High School on August 27, 2022, 09:30:00. Lincoln County High SchoolFranklin County High School.
foxlexington.com
EKU football player charged with robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP/FOX 56) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and suspended from the team. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
WHAS 11
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
