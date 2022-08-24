Read full article on original website
Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
Popculture
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
The Verge
Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life
There’s a new trailer out for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Polar Express). Compared to what we’ve seen of the movie up until this point, it shows off a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.
TODAY.com
New ‘Pinocchio’ trailer shares preview of Tom Hanks as Geppetto
A new trailer is out for the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic “Pinocchio.” The latest preview gives fans a closer look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto – and the star-studded cast doesn’t end there!Aug. 25, 2022.
Danny DeVito Gives A+ Response About Whether He’ll Be In Disney’s Live-Action Hercules
The voice actor behind Hercules beloved sidekick comments on the upcoming Disney remake.
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
EW.com
Hellraiser reboot reveals first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell. The first glimpse of the actress as the classic horror movie killer Pinhead has been revealed in a teaser video for the Hellraiser reboot, which is now coming to Hulu and will premiere Oct. 7. It's not a great look...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His New Role With Highly-Anticipated Disney Plus Series
Ron Howard recently elaborated on his behind-the-scenes role in the revival Of Willow, a cult hit he directed in the 1980s. Howard’s film career is in large part directly linked to legendary director George Lucas. Of course, a young Howard starred in George’s 1973 breakthrough, American Graffiti. This...
HBO Max Dates Four Holiday Movies Including Sequel ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that four holiday movies have received HBO Max release dates as of Wednesday: Legendary’s Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas for November 17 this year, and three yuletide titles from ESX Entertainment: Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery both on November 24 and A Hollywood Christmas on December 1. A Christmas Story Christmas from director Clay Kaytis and producers Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Peter Billingsley and Vince Vaughn follows Ralphie, who is all grown up now. He must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as...
‘Star Trek’ Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive)
Filmmaker Matt Shakman is no longer boldly going into the Star Trek galaxy. Shakman, who was set to helm a Trek movie for Paramount, has dropped out due to scheduling issues as he is jumping to Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. The movie was a top priority at the Melrose Avenue-based studio and was dated for a Dec. 22, 2023 release. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek' Legend Nichelle Nichols' Ashes Will Be Sent to Deep SpaceJack Quaid Talks 'Star Trek,' 'The Boys' Fan Culture -- And Voicing SupermanArtist From 2014 'Ninja Turtles' Film Reflects on "Devastating" Criticism of Characters' Looks...
13 movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more in September 2022
September 2022 is almost here, and, with it, comes a changing of the seasons. The nights are starting to get longer, cooler, and darker (in the northern hemisphere, anyway) and, subsequently, we suspect you'll be staying indoors more often than not. Still, you won't be struggling for things to watch...
WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life
When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Marvel star Cate Blanchett's new movie
Cate Blanchett stars in the first trailer for her new film TÁR from director Todd Field. The Marvel actress stars as conductor Lydia Tár in the psychological drama which is set to premier at the Venice International Film Festival. The unsettling trailer opens with Blanchett blowing smoke as...
TVOvermind
Every Jurassic Park Movie
The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
epicstream.com
Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Expresses Interest in Caped Crusader Return
The whole multiverse concept seems overdone at this point but there's no denying that when executed correctly, it creates compelling stories and jaw-dropping moments fans will be buzzing about for ages. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found success with it in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and now, it's DC's turn to take a crack at the multiverse craze.
