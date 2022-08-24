ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’

A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning

James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
MOVIES
The Verge

Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life

There’s a new trailer out for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Polar Express). Compared to what we’ve seen of the movie up until this point, it shows off a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Glen Ballard
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Chris Weitz
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Collider

Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release

The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Live Action#Academy Award#The Blue Fairy#Walt Disney Records#Pre Save Pre Add
Deadline

HBO Max Dates Four Holiday Movies Including Sequel ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that four holiday movies have received HBO Max release dates as of Wednesday: Legendary’s Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas for November 17 this year, and three yuletide titles from ESX Entertainment: Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery both on November 24 and A Hollywood Christmas on December 1. A Christmas Story Christmas from director Clay Kaytis and producers Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Peter Billingsley and Vince Vaughn follows Ralphie, who is all grown up now. He must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek’ Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Matt Shakman is no longer boldly going into the Star Trek galaxy. Shakman, who was set to helm a Trek movie for Paramount, has dropped out due to scheduling issues as he is jumping to Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. The movie was a top priority at the Melrose Avenue-based studio and was dated for a Dec. 22, 2023 release. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek' Legend Nichelle Nichols' Ashes Will Be Sent to Deep SpaceJack Quaid Talks 'Star Trek,' 'The Boys' Fan Culture -- And Voicing SupermanArtist From 2014 'Ninja Turtles' Film Reflects on "Devastating" Criticism of Characters' Looks...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life

When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Marvel star Cate Blanchett's new movie

Cate Blanchett stars in the first trailer for her new film TÁR from director Todd Field. The Marvel actress stars as conductor Lydia Tár in the psychological drama which is set to premier at the Venice International Film Festival. The unsettling trailer opens with Blanchett blowing smoke as...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Every Jurassic Park Movie

The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
MOVIES
The Independent

Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74

Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films

DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Expresses Interest in Caped Crusader Return

The whole multiverse concept seems overdone at this point but there's no denying that when executed correctly, it creates compelling stories and jaw-dropping moments fans will be buzzing about for ages. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found success with it in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and now, it's DC's turn to take a crack at the multiverse craze.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy