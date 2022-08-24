Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton

Read full article on original website
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley
So, when it comes to the Red River Water pipeline, as the city of Fargo grows, so does its claim of need for water.
MN Department of Revenue: Biden administration's student loan relief plan will be taxable to state residents
(St. Paul, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it.
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Bank of North Dakota: Federal student loan relief will not benefit state loan recipients
(Bismarck, ND) -- An official within the Bank of North Dakota is clarifying some confusion regarding who will be able to receive federal student loan relief. Kelvin Hullet is a Chief Business Development Officer with the Bank of North Dakota. He says those who have taken student loans through the state owned bank will likely be unable to benefit from President Biden's plan to relieve $10,000 of federal student debt to individual borrowers.
Pilot shortage hits North Dakota hard
Recently, Overland, along with many other flight schools, have noticed a huge uptick in people seeking a career in aviation, including here in North Dakota.
Gun sales in North Dakota
High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
North Dakota is the first state launch a credential app
The purpose is to get North Dakotans ahead of the game and to allow access to all employment opportunities.
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans will benefit nearly 43 million Americans. But how do you know if that includes you?. About 45,000 borrowers statewide have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota. But the Bank of North Dakota...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
North Dakota Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money ND Online Casinos
Playing games at North Dakota online casinos has become easier thanks to a selection of offshore sites. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a list of the top 10 casinos that you can join today. Throughout the guide, we’ll be going through the different games and features offered...
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
The business owner filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy; documents show millions of dollars is owed.
