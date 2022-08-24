Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
With vape use soaring, researchers hope to find new ways to get teens to quit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii researcher has been awarded a $2.8 million grant to develop an e-cigarette intervention plan for Hawaii Island schools. The plan will focus on the views, values and perspectives of Native Hawaiian and Pacific islander communities. “We’ve really made it a point to put Big Island...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Donations pour in for Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu today. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after 3 years. At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations -- a block party to collect food and cash for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey finds strong support for visitor education efforts, access fees to parks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor access fees to state parks and trails are just one of the many tourism management efforts supported by Hawaii residents. That’s according to a recent Resident Sentiment Survey by the State of Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) for Spring 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
Two-time world surfing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stronger trades, drier weather moving in
A mostly dry and stable trade wind flow is moving in over the islands as a weak trough departs to the west. Weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning for leeward areas of all the islands Saturday. Trade winds will be locally breezy to start the weekend, and then ease slightly for Sunday, reducing the fire weather threat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
Howard breaks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At Hawaii Foodbank, inflation is pushing up costs. It’s also driving more need
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is hosting its annual food drive across Oahu this weekend. It’s an especially important cause this year given the impacts of inflation on people’s wallets. Federal figures show the cost of food in the state is up 10% compared to last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week
Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds gradually easing
Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend. No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash
Despite 'close-to-normal' school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
Howard breaks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Hawaii’s SPED classrooms, teachers and students alike are still playing catch-up
Even at low tide, the damage can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds set to return
No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
Howard breaks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One more day of humid and muggy weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week. An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
