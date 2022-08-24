ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Donations pour in for Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu today. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after 3 years. At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations -- a block party to collect food and cash for...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey finds strong support for visitor education efforts, access fees to parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor access fees to state parks and trails are just one of the many tourism management efforts supported by Hawaii residents. That’s according to a recent Resident Sentiment Survey by the State of Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) for Spring 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Jobless claims (by island)

Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stronger trades, drier weather moving in

A mostly dry and stable trade wind flow is moving in over the islands as a weak trough departs to the west. Weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning for leeward areas of all the islands Saturday. Trade winds will be locally breezy to start the weekend, and then ease slightly for Sunday, reducing the fire weather threat.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation

Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week

Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds gradually easing

Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend. No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash

LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds set to return

No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles

What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

One more day of humid and muggy weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week. An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.

