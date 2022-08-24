Read full article on original website
Bear Paw Development Moves In To Its New Location
HAVRE, MT (NMB) Bear Paw Development has moved from their old address at 48 Second Avenue to 300 Second avenue, sharing a location with WipFli, a nationwide accounting firm with an office in Havre. Paul Tuss, executive director, says he is happy to be in the new location. “The previous...
Connie Jean (Swan) Morsette
On August 25, 2022, Connie Jean (Swan) Morsette, 75, peacefully passed away at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre MT. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Highland Cemetery. Please visit Connie’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Legal Guidance and Advice for Aging Adults at the Havre Senior Center on Monday
HAVRE, MT (NMB) The DPHHS Aging Services out of Great Falls is presenting a “Legalities of Aging” event at the Havre Senior Monday August 29th from 1-2PM. Katy Lovell, the legal service developer for the State of Montana, will be part of the team discussing legal matters for the elderly and says there will be an overview of what aging Montanans need to know.
Hill County Commission Passes Allocation From Local Option Tax
HAVRE, MT (NMB) The Hill County Commission held their weekly business meeting Thursday morning and voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-2700, which would allocate monies from the Local Option Motor Vehicle 0.5% tax fees to be used for the running of local government. The fees collected would come from...
