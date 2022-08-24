Read full article on original website
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
PWMania
Sasha Banks Viral Image Circulating On Social Media Ahead Of WWE Return (Photo)
“The Boss” looks to be in shape for her expected return to the squared circle. As noted, Sasha Banks is rumored to return to the industry in the near future. Ahead of her return, a photo of the former WWE title-holder has been circulating throughout the internet and various social media outlets that shows her looking shredded.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension
Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks. The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had...
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Making Changes To WWE Title Belts
Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and fans have been noticing that The Game has been making changes to WWE programming over the last few weeks. So far the response to Triple H taking over has been mostly positive and it looks like more changes could be on the way.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE SmackDown Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Detroit, and WWE will be taping two episodes. WWE has already confirmed that Happy Corbin will face Ricochet, and Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville will face off in a fatal four way.
