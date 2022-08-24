Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
wrnjradio.com
Fire destroys American Legion building in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A fire destroyed the Lake Hopatcong William H. Flatt Jr. American Legion Post 245 building in Jefferson Township Friday morning, according to Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen. Fire crews responded to the flames at the legion, located along Espanong Road, around 11:00 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County
I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
advertisernewssouth.com
Newton Theatre Rocks this September
The Newton Theatre has a rockin’ lineup planned for you this fall, ranging from cover bands to original artistry, but all sure to may you sway. On Thursday, September 15, Sam Bush will grace the stage with his “progressive bluegrass” sound. Bush has received several awards and issued a variety of albums over the years. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He’s earned a lifetime achievement award for his instrumentation by the American Music Association, and he’s been named Mandolin Player of the Year four times. His most recent solo album is Storyman. Check him out at sambush.com.
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountyherald.com
Lenape Nation paddlers sail from Hancock, N.Y., to Cape May, N.J., in a Delaware River odyssey
On Friday, Aug. 12, representatives from the Delaware River Greenway Partnership and Lower Delaware Wild & Scenic joined the Rising Nation River Journey. With Sarah Bursky of the National Park Service Wild and Scenic Rivers Program they paddled from Milford, N.J., to Frenchtown, N.J. to speak and sign the treaty.
Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ
Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
Comments / 0