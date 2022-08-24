Read full article on original website
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback gets early offer from Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2025 quarterback from Brentwood, Tenn., picked up an offer from Tennessee coming off the first start of his high school career.
Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: How to Watch on CBS Sports Network
The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors are kicking off the 2022 season early for Week 0 in a nationally televised game Saturday. UH will host the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC. The game will be one of four chances that the national audience will get to watch Hawaii this season. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HT (7:30 p.m. PT, 10:30 p.m. ET) on CBS Sports Network.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Class of 2023 SG Jacoi Hutchinson talks schools prioritizing
Class of 2023 shooting guard Jacoi Hutchinson is starting to plan visits heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound shooting guard had a solid summer with Team Takeover and is being prioritized by four schools. “I think I stepped up to be in more of a leadership position...
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star WR to Notre Dame
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
10 bold predictions for East Carolina's 2022 football season
After months and months of anticipation, game week has arrived for East Carolina’s football team, and now there’s only just days until the Pirates kickoff their season against No. 13 NC State inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. But, it wouldn’t be an official ECU offseason without our annual Hoist The...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB
Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
