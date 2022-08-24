ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team

Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: How to Watch on CBS Sports Network

The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors are kicking off the 2022 season early for Week 0 in a nationally televised game Saturday. UH will host the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC. The game will be one of four chances that the national audience will get to watch Hawaii this season. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HT (7:30 p.m. PT, 10:30 p.m. ET) on CBS Sports Network.
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

10 bold predictions for East Carolina's 2022 football season

After months and months of anticipation, game week has arrived for East Carolina's football team, and now there's only just days until the Pirates kickoff their season against No. 13 NC State inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. But, it wouldn't be an official ECU offseason without our annual Hoist The...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt's journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey's Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida's IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what's next for Sooners' 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he'll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB

Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

