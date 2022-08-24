Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
DEQ: Bristol landfill hasn’t been monitoring certain storm drains all year
Two outfalls unmonitored, State agency says landfill could face thousands in penalties. Bristol, Va. (WJHL) – In a warning letter addressed to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randall Eads, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) officials said they believe the Bristol landfill hasn’t been monitoring stormwater runoff from some sources all year and may be in […]
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Who’s building that? Collision repair shop on West Market, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
cardinalnews.org
Richmond-area financial automation company announces Wise County expansion
Updated 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional details about the expansion from Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. A Richmond-area company that automates payment and invoice services for business clients said Thursday that it will hire up to 50 people for a new Wise County location. Paymerang currently has...
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Kingsport housing starts quadruple rate of 2 years ago, double last year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the likes of national builders D.R. Horton building homes as quickly as they can, the Kingsport housing market is blowing past home starts and construction values of previous years. “In Kingsport, the national builders have provided entry level housing options at a rate that has met the demand presented in […]
Washington County, Va. officials cut $25 vehicle tax license fee
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a one-time cut of the $25 vehicle tax license fee. This reduction involves a total of 43,798 vehicles — a $1,094,950 return to county taxpayers, according to area leaders. Board member Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the cut. […]
Mountain Home VA Hospital seeing delays due to lack of sterilized equipment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some veterans seeking care at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center may see delays in elective surgeries, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say the problem is caused by a lack of sterilized equipment available for procedures. “James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is currently experiencing issues with […]
woay.com
Woman wins $100,000 top prize from lottery ticket bought in Tazewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – A lucky woman walked into a Tazewell County Fast Mart and left $100,000 richer after winning the top prize of a Crossword 5X scratch lottery ticket. Lesa Wilson is the sixth and final top prize winner in the scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,244,000, and the chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.83.
Kingsport Times-News
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
Johnson City Press
Settling accounts - New business locates in Big Stone Gap co-working space
BIG STONE GAP – A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymarang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state and...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
supertalk929.com
Mississippi man jailed in Johnson City for groping Lyft driver
A man from Mississippi was arrested by Johnson City Police for sexual battery after he reportedly groped the driver of a transportation service he was using. According to a report, Taylor Capers, 33, of Hattiesburg, MS was jailed after a driver for the Lyft app contacted police via the panic button in her phone.
supertalk929.com
Still swinging at 70: Grandfather Mountain to commemorate opening of iconic Mile-High bridge
Officials at neighboring Grandfather Mountain in Linville, North Carolina are preparing a 70th-anniversary celebration for the attraction’s famous Mile-High Swinging Bridge. A full day of activities is planned for Friday including seminars about the structure’s construction and the role the bridge plays in collecting valuable weather data. The...
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
