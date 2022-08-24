Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Orange for Owen: Remembering Owen Scheele
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll football stadium filled with orange Friday night, in honor of teammate Owen Scheele. Scheele passed away on June 7th due to chronic myeloid leukemia. He would have been a senior this year, and possibly Carroll’s starting quarterback this season. ‘Orange for Owen’ is an initiative brought on by the Carroll community as a way for Chargers and fans to pay tribute to Scheele. Orange T-shirts, bracelets, and other items were sold to benefit the Owen Scheele foundation, and bring awareness to Leukemia.
Remembering Owen: Carroll playing for fallen teammate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll will host Snider on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” but the evening will be about more than just football. The Chargers will be honoring the memory of the late Owen Scheele in a number of ways on Friday, as the would-be senior passed away […]
wfft.com
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
Times-Bulletin
Miami Indian Heritage Days
The Fort Wayne History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days, Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. The September event will feature a presentation of “Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials” by Dani Tippmann. Learn about the lasting heritage of...
8/26 Highlight Zone – Week Two
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested Snider 28-21 on an emotional night for the Chargers as they remembered fallen teammate Owen Scheele, while North Side edged Bishop Dwenger and Adams Central nipped Eastside to headline week two of the Highlight Zone!
whatzup.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival issue
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Man of the Flood, Static Arm, Fall Activities, Tri-State Bluegrass Festival. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held […]. Man of...
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
WANE-TV
Electric Works reveals new sign with classic look
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, the General Electric sign, placed on a metal structure and highlighted with red lights, stood as an iconic feature of Fort Wayne’s skyline until it was removed in March 2016. Now, Electric Works hopes for similar prominence from its own sign.
WANE-TV
Parks: New disc golf course coming to the Northside
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grand opening of a new public disc golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park is planned for this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced via a media release. The celebration will include disc golf clinics, giveaways, food...
Times-Bulletin
Explosive second half leads Van Wert over Celina
CELINA — Friday night's WBL tilt between Van Wert and Celina was a tale of two halves. Although Celina held a 7-0 lead at the break, the Cougars stormed back for 43 unanswered points in the second half to piece together a convincing 43-7 victory in their WBL opener.
WANE-TV
Annual Labor Day Family Picnic awaits the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next Monday the nation will observe the Labor Day holiday, but local unions and organizations invite everyone to come out for a picnic. Learn more about the picnic and why it’s being put on in the interview above. The Labor Day Family Picnic...
WANE-TV
Arp exploring run for Fort Wayne mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is considering a run for the mayor’s office. “I’m one of the few people involved in politics that actually grew up somewhere else,” he told WANE 15. “I get to see what a special place Fort Wayne really is. And so I want to preserve that.”
rockytopinsider.com
View Betting Line For Tennessee Season Opener Against Ball State
Tennessee is under a week from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols are looking to start Josh Heupel’s second season strong and avoid a disaster loss like Jeremy Pruitt had to start his second season. Las Vegas doesn’t foresee Tennessee having...
inkfreenews.com
Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend in partnership with NBC. The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
