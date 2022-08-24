FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll football stadium filled with orange Friday night, in honor of teammate Owen Scheele. Scheele passed away on June 7th due to chronic myeloid leukemia. He would have been a senior this year, and possibly Carroll’s starting quarterback this season. ‘Orange for Owen’ is an initiative brought on by the Carroll community as a way for Chargers and fans to pay tribute to Scheele. Orange T-shirts, bracelets, and other items were sold to benefit the Owen Scheele foundation, and bring awareness to Leukemia.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO