Arizona State

kjzz.org

Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
kjzz.org

Arizona child care providers get major break in licensing fees

Some licensing fees for Arizona child care centers will be reduced to just $1 through the end of June 2024. The Arizona Department of Health Services offers licenses to individuals operating day cares and other child care facilities. The cost for three-year licensing can range from $1,000 to $7,800, depending on the number of kids the facility accepts.
kjzz.org

KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizonans could finally get a chance to vote on dark money

KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week, a judge ruled that the Fair and Free Elections initiative will be on the November ballot; the measure seeks greater transparency for political spending, as well as a number of other aims to combat restrictions put in place by Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature.
