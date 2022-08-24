Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
This New Mexico teacher is the Grand Canyon National Park's newest astronomer in residence
The Grand Canyon’s new astronomer in residence is spending the month of August at the national park. Lauren Camp was selected by the Grand Canyon Conservancy for the position. She’s a poet and creative writing teacher from New Mexico. The program itself is relatively new — it only...
kjzz.org
Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
kjzz.org
Arizona child care providers get major break in licensing fees
Some licensing fees for Arizona child care centers will be reduced to just $1 through the end of June 2024. The Arizona Department of Health Services offers licenses to individuals operating day cares and other child care facilities. The cost for three-year licensing can range from $1,000 to $7,800, depending on the number of kids the facility accepts.
kjzz.org
Expect higher prices, fewer bookings at Arizona hotels this fall and winter
Tourism is a big part of the state’s economy, and new projections from the firm STR and Tourism Economics suggest hotel occupancy rates may be a little lower than previously thought in the near future. But the amount hotels charge per room is forecast to go up a bit....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizonans could finally get a chance to vote on dark money
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week, a judge ruled that the Fair and Free Elections initiative will be on the November ballot; the measure seeks greater transparency for political spending, as well as a number of other aims to combat restrictions put in place by Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature.
Comments / 0