The FADER
03 Greedo brings on KenTheMan for new single “Drop Down”
03 Greedo hasn’t been releasing music at quite the 150-song-per-year clip he’d need to empty out the vault of 3,000 tracks he claims he’s sitting on by the end of his 20-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, the Watts-born rapper has been quite productive behind bars. His recent achievements including getting his GED; dropping collaborative mixtapes with Kenny Beats, Mustard, Travis Barker, and Ron-Ron the Producer; and sharing a steady string of standalones in between.
The FADER
Chief Keef and Lil Gnar unite for “Almighty Gnar”
Lil Gnar is under pressure. Sure, he’s already collaborated with plenty of marquee acts — Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, Lil Skies, and the late Lil Keed, to name a few — but as the inaugural signee to Chicago legend Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, the Atlanta up-and-comer has a lot to live up to.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
The FADER
Rina Sawayama looks back on life with power ballad “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared "Phantom," a dramatic and melancholy ballad lifted from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl. Speaking to herself in the song's powerful chorus, Sawayama sings: "If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush/You’re good enough." Check out the song below. "I...
The Black mothers finding freedom in mushrooms: ‘They give us our power back’
Enter a room and notice the scent of wood. Palo santo, a unique bark that stems from the tropical forest of Ecuador, burns brightly. A statue of a dark-skinned African woman sits in the center, sea shells dangling from her body. A facilitator begins the psychedelic mushroom ceremony with music and prayer.
The FADER
VTSS is all tied-up in her “Body Mind Hell” video
As a regular fixture at venues like Berghain in Berlin and on NTS Radio, where her For Your Entertainment show is an essential listen, VTSS has established herself as one of the most in-demand techno DJs around. The role of DJ can be something of an anonymous one, though, leading her to explore more of her own personality and experience via her own productions. First came the wonky BPMs of Projections, touching on drill and gabber among other styles, with new EP Circulus Vitiosus to follow on September 16. Today Martyna Maja shares “Body Mind Hell” ahead of the project dropping on new label Ninja Tune.
The FADER
Pi’erre Bourne shares title track of upcoming album Good Movie
Pi’erre Bourne has shared the title track of his forthcoming album Good Movie. The album doesn't currently have a release date but is described as "coming very soon" in a press release. Scroll down to hear "Good Movie" now. Earlier this year Bourne dropped Space Age Pimpin, a collaborative...
The FADER
Ezra Furman writes simple songs “for the mind to stretch out in”
It’s rare nowadays to find sincere protest music worth listening to. Even those elite artists who do make legitimately radical statements in their songs — Downtown Boys, Moor Mother, Special Interest, et al. — mix their full-throated activism with experiments in form. But on her recent single “Book Of Our Names,” Ezra Furman takes a direct swing at capitalism in the style of the earnest folk rockers who shook the structures of power over half a century ago. “I want there to be / A book of our names / None of them missing / None quite the same,” she sings in the track’s bookending refrain. “None of us ashes / All of us flames / And I want us / To read it aloud.” Her words hit with a refreshing honesty, like opening a gift you’ve been expecting but are moved by nonetheless.
The FADER
Kenny Beats to release debut solo album next week
Kenny Beats has announced details of his debut solo album. The instrumental LOUIE will be released on August 31 (next Wednesday) via XL Recordings. The album is described as a “deeply personal tribute to his ailing father” after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. LOUIE was recorded while the producer was in Bath, England working on Idles‘ album Crawler during December 2021.
The FADER
Jharrel Jerome wrestles with fame on “Someone I’m Not”
Very few people will ever know the destabilizing feeling of a rapid ascent to stardom. Jharrel Jerome was thrust into the spotlight with breakout roles in Moonlight and When They See Us, the latter of which won him an Emmy and Critics Choice Award. Throughout all this, Jerome has maintained a passion for music, releasing the single "For Real" in 2020.
The FADER
Lil Tjay addresses being shot seven times on new song “Beat The Odds”
Lil Tjay has shared his first new material since surviving a near-fatal shooting earlier this year. "Beat The Odds" tackles the shooting, which took place in June in Edgewater, New Jersey, while the self-directed video features footage of him recording the track from his hospital bed. Check it out above.
The FADER
Song You Need: Sea Moss explore the rot behind the sweet tooth
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Drummer Zach D’Agastino and vocalist/synth sorceress Noa Ver have established their joint project Sea Moss as a staple of Portland’s canonical DIY scene. Their chaotic, abrasive energy is part and parcel of their appeal. But behind their violent bursts of harsh noise is a deep appreciation for their sonic forebears and contemporaries. Their songs contain moments of Black Dice, Guerilla Toss, Lightning Bolt, and New York’s “mutant” entourage, but these split-second homages add up to a whole that’s totally distinct from its parts.
The FADER
Girlpool announce split, details of final live shows
Girlpool have announced their decision to split, confirming that their upcoming North American tour will be their last. The duo, Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, released four studio albums (and appeared on one FADER cover) including this year's Forgiveness. "After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from...
The FADER
Song You Need: Kelow LaTesha won’t stop switching it up on “Relax”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Going against the grain is just Kelow LaTesha’s style. The Prince George’s County, Maryland rapper has an animated and playful take on DMV rap that allows her to stand out from the sea of dead-eyed flows and bluntness associated with street rap from the region. Her new EP Turbo breezes through a variety of modes in 20 minutes. On “Titanic,” she slithers over a creepy Mannyveli beat, and on “He Ain’t Mine,” Kelow and Asian Doll sound like they’re ready to set fire to the industrial-sounding beat.
The FADER
Brandy set to star in A24 horror film
Brandy will make her return to the big screen in the near future, as the star of Max and Sam Eggers’ forthcoming directorial debut, The Front Room, Deadline and Variety report. Best known for an expansive discography includes gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums, she’s also acted in dozens of film and TV roles, including the 1998 cult classic I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. But it’s been years since she’s starred in a major motion picture.
