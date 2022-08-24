ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation

According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

YCF Currently Accepting Applications for Variety of Grant Programs

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs:. Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants. All applications are...
MORGANTOWN, WV

