Headstones, Some More than a Century Old, Victims of Recent Act of Vandalism at Clarksburg Cemetery
According to WBOY, dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation
According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Announces a Full Slate of Activities for Event Running Sept. 9-11
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 starting at Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Bel Meadow Country Club. in Mt. Clare. The Youth Block Party is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
YCF Currently Accepting Applications for Variety of Grant Programs
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs:. Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants. All applications are...
