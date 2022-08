The Blinn College men's soccer team picked up its second win of the season with a 3-0 shutout of Crush FC on Saturday at Holht Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (2-0) scored all three of their goals in the second half while two Blinn goalkeepers turned in a scoreless effort.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO