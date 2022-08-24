Read full article on original website
Bryan Lawson
3d ago
We are tired of being the victims the police can’t protect the community the way they want to so we by birth have a given right to protect ourselves from thugs criminals
31
David Read
3d ago
it is our RIGHT SO BACK THE FUDGE OF I HAVE CARRIED FOR MORE THEN 30 YEARS NOT GOING TO STOP NOW BUT You WANT TO MAKE US CRIMINALS FOR EXERCISING OR RIGHTS. ITS ALL ABOUT CONTROL N MONEY.
20
Jim the Gatekeeper
3d ago
I think their afraid some law abiding citizen is gonna defend themselves. One of their kids or grandkids might pay the price for their chosen profession.
16
Clarity sought on Ohio’s abortion law
LIMA — Now that abortions are effectively banned in Ohio, the state’s legislators will spend the rest of this year focused on clarifying the lines between medically necessary and voluntary ends of pregnancies. “With the current Heartbeat Bill, probably 80 to 85% of the abortions that were happening...
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate
( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
wyso.org
Bill would prohibit Ohio homeowners' associations from banning "thin blue line" flag
Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. The bill would prohibit HOAs from banning the “thin blue line” flag, a black-and-white version of the American flag with...
WHIZ
Day of Action Republican Party
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Republican Party got together to mobilize efforts ahead of the November Election. The event took place at the home of Ryan and Lindsay Dodson, the owner of American Pride. Troy Balderson, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, State Representative Adam Holmes and the Chair of the Republican party...
Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses
School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
msn.com
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
Lima News
Shawnee Township man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TOLEDO — Federal officials arrested a Shawnee Township man Thursday for allegedly shoving a large framed metal “Trump” sign into officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Shawnee Township, faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was […]
wcbe.org
Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit
Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
Illinois law eliminating cash bail has some in law enforcement concerned
"When no cash bail applies to every jurisdiction - all 102 counties in the state of Illinois - I'm really concerned about seeing criminal activity that we've never seen in this area," Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland said.
Teens for Christ suspends Lima ministry
LIMA — Teens for Christ, a Christian outreach organization aimed at reaching young people, has suspended its local ministry for the upcoming school year. The TFC board of directors notified donors of the suspension in its summer newsletter, delivered weeks after abuse allegations against several ministry leaders and volunteers were published online in an anonymous letter.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan
Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
