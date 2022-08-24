ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 30

Bryan Lawson
3d ago

We are tired of being the victims the police can’t protect the community the way they want to so we by birth have a given right to protect ourselves from thugs criminals

Reply(1)
31
David Read
3d ago

it is our RIGHT SO BACK THE FUDGE OF I HAVE CARRIED FOR MORE THEN 30 YEARS NOT GOING TO STOP NOW BUT You WANT TO MAKE US CRIMINALS FOR EXERCISING OR RIGHTS. ITS ALL ABOUT CONTROL N MONEY.

Reply
20
Jim the Gatekeeper
3d ago

I think their afraid some law abiding citizen is gonna defend themselves. One of their kids or grandkids might pay the price for their chosen profession.

Reply(1)
16
The Lima News

Clarity sought on Ohio’s abortion law

LIMA — Now that abortions are effectively banned in Ohio, the state’s legislators will spend the rest of this year focused on clarifying the lines between medically necessary and voluntary ends of pregnancies. “With the current Heartbeat Bill, probably 80 to 85% of the abortions that were happening...
WOWK 13 News

Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate

( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
City
State
WHIZ

Day of Action Republican Party

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Republican Party got together to mobilize efforts ahead of the November Election. The event took place at the home of Ryan and Lindsay Dodson, the owner of American Pride. Troy Balderson, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, State Representative Adam Holmes and the Chair of the Republican party...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses

School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
Lima News

Shawnee Township man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TOLEDO — Federal officials arrested a Shawnee Township man Thursday for allegedly shoving a large framed metal “Trump” sign into officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Shawnee Township, faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement...
wcbe.org

Two lawmakers want Ohio out of school lunch lawsuit

Two Democrats on the ballot this fall are calling on Ohio to get out of a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration’s rules on funding for school meals and anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuit challenges a USDA requirement that K-12 schools investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or...
The Lima News

Teens for Christ suspends Lima ministry

LIMA — Teens for Christ, a Christian outreach organization aimed at reaching young people, has suspended its local ministry for the upcoming school year. The TFC board of directors notified donors of the suspension in its summer newsletter, delivered weeks after abuse allegations against several ministry leaders and volunteers were published online in an anonymous letter.
WHIO Dayton

Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan

Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
