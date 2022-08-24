Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
New Dodger Joey Gallo didn't know what to expect when he came to Los Angeles, but he found a team that was ready to help him be as successful as possible.
WATCH: Albert Pujols Gives Game-Worn Jersey to Young Cardinals Fan
St. Louis Cardinals' great Albert Pujols gifted a young Cardinals fan his game-worn jersey, following the Cardinals 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Wednesday night. He also signed a baseball for the fan before the game.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Five Time All-Star Pushed Mookie Betts from Good to Great in Boston
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was the driving force in Mookie Betts' transformation from everyday player to AL MVP.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
Dallas Keuchel Making Rangers Debut
The former Cy Young winner will take the place of a Rangers rookie who went on the injured list Friday.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL・
Video: Reds’ Jake Fraley curses out Phillies fan
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video. The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. A video shared on Twitter by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list
NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Notches Historical Feat Not Seen in Over 50 Years
Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto can do it all
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Wife Laura Welcome Baby; 3B to Miss Game Friday
On Friday, St. Louis Cardinals' star third baseman Nolan Arenado and his wife Laura welcomed their first baby. Arenado was placed on the Cardinals' paternity list Friday and will miss Friday's game. He could return as early as Saturday and as late as Monday.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
FOX Sports
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies
Colorado Rockies (54-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (81-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -253, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2022 to baseball history
What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch,
NBC Sports
Odum incredulous over bizarre, knee-showing $5K NFL fine
Athletes and coaches being fined for bizarre and obscure reasons isn’t anything new in professional sports. New 49ers safety George Odum learned that the hard way after the NFL fined him just over $5,000 for … not fully covering his knees on the field. Odum posted the letter...
Comments / 0