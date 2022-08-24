ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Running Away#Batter#Rockies#Edzitron
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (54-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (81-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -253, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Odum incredulous over bizarre, knee-showing $5K NFL fine

Athletes and coaches being fined for bizarre and obscure reasons isn’t anything new in professional sports. New 49ers safety George Odum learned that the hard way after the NFL fined him just over $5,000 for … not fully covering his knees on the field. Odum posted the letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy