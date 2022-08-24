ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWCS 51 winner Denise Gomes happy to join girlfriend Karol Rosa in UFC

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Denise Gomes is now a UFC fighter alongside girlfriend Karol Rosa.

Gomes (6-1) defeated Rayanne Amanda by unanimous decision on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 51 to earn a contract and joined her partner, UFC bantamweight Rosa, on the roster.

“I’m so happy that I’m with her,” Gomes told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “Being together with someone that you love, doing something that you love just makes everything easier, makes the fight easier.”

Gomes kicked off the night and was the only victorious fighter to not score a finish. When asked if she was worried that going the distance would affect her chances of getting signed, the Brazilian said not at all.

“Honestly I was very proud of the work that we did in there,” Gomes said. “And I truly believe what we put out there showed that what we did was more than enough to get a contract.”

She continued, “I’m a risk taker, and I know if I trade enough out there, eventually I’m gonna get the timing, I’m gonna get it right, and I’m gonna hit it. And when I do, I’m gonna learn, and I’m gonna get better.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

