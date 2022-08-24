Read full article on original website
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
AM Best to Participate at Latin America Reinsurance Group’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill participate in the Latin America Reinsurance Group’s (LARG) annual meeting, which will take place in. The LARG event, which is sponsored by Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, brings together cooperatives and mutual insurance companies from 11 different countries in. Latin America. and the. Caribbean. ....
The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 8
WORCESTER, Mass. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Thursday, September 8. from. 10:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. E.T. The discussion will be...
Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
TORONTO , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain , Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by. Meny Grauman. , Managing Director,. Canadian Financial Services. , Scotiabank. Date:. September 8, 2022. Time:. 1:30 p.m....
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)
Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
Home Insurance Market – Increasing Concern Regarding Safety and Security Will Boost the Market by 2030
By 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”. ACCESS COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-insurance-market-A06947. According to. Allied Market...
Income Protection Insurance Market to See Revolutionary Growth : AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, AMP Services: Income Protection Insurance Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Income Protection Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Income Protection Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
First American Title Unveils PRISM™ Digital Platform for Title Agents
—Easy-to-implement, cost-effective digital platform includes tools that increase efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and enhance the real estate transaction experience— SANTA ANA, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of. First American Financial Corporation. (NYSE: FAF), today announced the launch of...
