AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
InsuranceNewsNet

Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
InsuranceNewsNet

Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
InsuranceNewsNet

Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain , Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by. Meny Grauman. , Managing Director,. Canadian Financial Services. , Scotiabank. Date:. September 8, 2022. Time:. 1:30 p.m....
InsuranceNewsNet

Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
InsuranceNewsNet

Home Insurance Market – Increasing Concern Regarding Safety and Security Will Boost the Market by 2030

By 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”. ACCESS COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-insurance-market-A06947. According to. Allied Market...
InsuranceNewsNet

Income Protection Insurance Market to See Revolutionary Growth : AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, AMP Services: Income Protection Insurance Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Income Protection Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Income Protection Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
InsuranceNewsNet

First American Title Unveils PRISM™ Digital Platform for Title Agents

—Easy-to-implement, cost-effective digital platform includes tools that increase efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and enhance the real estate transaction experience— SANTA ANA, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of. First American Financial Corporation. (NYSE: FAF), today announced the launch of...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

