Dallas, TX

Rock 108

Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized

This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
ALEDO, TX
Rock 108

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Rock 108

This Texas School District Has Removed the Bible from its Library Shelves

In the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas region, one area school district has made the decision to remove the Bible from its schools' library shelves. To some, this was a shocking move on the part of the Keller, Texas Independent School District. However, the Bible wasn't the only book that has been pulled. Administrators for the school district appear to have made a sweeping decision to simply remove ALL challenged books from the shelves.
KELLER, TX
Dallas, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

