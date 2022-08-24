Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized
This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
This Texas School District Has Removed the Bible from its Library Shelves
In the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas region, one area school district has made the decision to remove the Bible from its schools' library shelves. To some, this was a shocking move on the part of the Keller, Texas Independent School District. However, the Bible wasn't the only book that has been pulled. Administrators for the school district appear to have made a sweeping decision to simply remove ALL challenged books from the shelves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0