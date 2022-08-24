Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
msn.com
Here’s a list of church and community fairs and festivals in the Milwaukee area in summer 2022
Get daily updates on the Packers during the season. GERMANfest: Entertainment, cultural history, food and beverages, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 26-27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 28. 5th Ave. and Walnut, downtown West Bend. St. Matthias Parish: Festival, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 26; 2-11 p.m. Aug. 27; noon-7...
MATC Times
9204 W. Lincoln Avenue
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM **HEAT INCLUDED** - Very nice 1 bedroom apartment with Heat Included. Spacious living room with a/c unit, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, nice size bedroom, coin operated laundry, and storage. Secure locked entrance. On a bus line. No Pets Allowed. Location. 9204 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis,...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
CBS 58
Waukesha approves Jackson Sparks memorial field, despite opposition from neighbors to lights & sound system
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night, on Aug. 24, the city of Waukesha's Plan Commission voted 4-2 to build a little league baseball complex in honor of Jackson Sparks. But the approval came despite vocal opposition from several neighbors concerned about the impact of one specific part of the plan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposed, residents voice concern
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The owner of a Brookfield bicycle shop is looking to turn the property into a new store with dozens of apartments and townhomes, giving the long-time business a leg up on the changing times. But that idea is falling flat with a couple who is looking to put the brakes on the project.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | West Bend city council votes ‘No’ to posting a road referendum on Nov. 8, 2022 ballot
August 25, 2022 – West Bend, WI – During a special meeting on Thursday night, August 25, 2022 the West Bend common council voted 7 – 1, to refrain from putting a road referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. District 1 alderman John Butschlick was the lone dissenting vote.
CBS 58
Sun for Saturday, Storms on Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Split down the middle. Expect sun on Saturday and then showers and storms on Sunday, especially late in the morning and continuing through the day. We need the rain as our rainfall deficit is growing. We're more than a half inch below for the month and more than an inch for the year. It looks like the rain will continue through at least Monday morning as a cold front moves through. Into the afternoon, it dries out and heats up. Look for highs near 90. Then 70s and 80s the rest of the week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Doors Open Milwaukee; 100+ tours available Sept. 24-25
MILWAUKEE - Historic Milwaukee’s annual Doors Open Milwaukee program will take place in-person in 2022! Mark your calendar because it's set for Sept. 24-25. The event will showcase more than 100 locations including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee’s neighborhoods. A...
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
genevashorereport.com
Surprising Stuff, August 24, 2022
The 173rd Walworth County Fair starts in one week. Wednesday, August 31st, through Monday, September 5th, the fairgrounds will be filled with exhibits and entertainment. The Walworth County Fair has become a heartwarming tradition for so many families and generations. There is so much to do and see for all ages. The barns will be full of prize-winning animals, the halls will have all the wonderful hand-crafted items and one-of-a-kind artwork submitted by talented locals.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
wuwm.com
The story behind Fox Point's name and historical street signs
Bubbler Talk question asker Michelle Mullen started teaching at Stormonth School in the affluent village of Fox Point, Wisconsin 10 years ago. For just as long, she’s wondered: "Where did Fox Point get its name, and who designed the fancy signs?" Village President Douglas Frazer says some residents think...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
