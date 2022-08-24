MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Split down the middle. Expect sun on Saturday and then showers and storms on Sunday, especially late in the morning and continuing through the day. We need the rain as our rainfall deficit is growing. We're more than a half inch below for the month and more than an inch for the year. It looks like the rain will continue through at least Monday morning as a cold front moves through. Into the afternoon, it dries out and heats up. Look for highs near 90. Then 70s and 80s the rest of the week.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO