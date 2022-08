A private steam room in the heart of Boston, only it’s not in a spa. It’s in a five-bedroom Federal-style home on the market for $4,985,000. Walking up to this home at 62 Mount Vernon, one’s eye is drawn to the dark-doored entryway, which stands out against the brick exterior. In the foyer, French doors lead to a space fit for a home office. The black drum shade light overhead matches the fireplace. The flooring here is tile.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO