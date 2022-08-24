State Farm will pay $100 million to feds over Hurricane Katrina insurance claims [The Charlotte Observer]

Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?

