State Farm will pay $100 million to feds over Hurricane Katrina insurance claims [The Charlotte Observer]

How Florida taxpayers could be on the hook for millions after insurers fail
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Another property insurance company plans to withdraw from Florida after being downgraded by ratings agency Demotech. 8 On Your Side's Mahsa Saeidi confirmed Thursday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has plans to withdraw amid the state's property insurance crisis.
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Is Florida about to end insurance discounts for properties prepping for climate change?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The “wokeness” police are coming for Florida’s insurance industry. At least that’s what Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, warned about in comments to the Florida Cabinet this week. In a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday, Patronis...
State Farm Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. WASHINGTON. ,. Aug. 27. -- State Farm Insurance...
Marketplace plans deny in-network health insurance claims more than you might think
INDIANAPOLIS — The rate of uninsured Americans has been declining, thanks to the Affordable Care Act and expansion of Medicaid in many states. suggests that having health insurance doesn't always mean the care you need will be covered, even if that care is provided in-network. The KFF analysis examined...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
A storm surge of Louisiana lawsuits will batter struggling insurers
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Maybe there's always something of a Friday rush at many courthouses, as people file lawsuits or petitions or documents that have a deadline for official processing. But for the many parishes in western Louisiana, the courthouses might be more than ordinarily busy today. And it's...
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be Louisiana , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Consumer Advocate Groups Call On FDIC To Reject Ford Credit's ILC Charter Application
WASHINGTON , Aug. 26 (TNSgov) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition , an organization that works to uphold fair housing, fair lending and consumer protection laws, posted the following news release:. Ford Motor Company. should be denied deposit insurance for its proposed new. Ford. Credit industrial loan company (ILC) charter,...
Sen. Cassidy: Federal money will aid coast, hurricane protection
Donaldsonville Chief, The (LA) U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke with Houma - Thibodaux oil-industry officials last week about coastal restoration, hurricane recovery and other issues affecting the community and. Louisiana. . Cassidy, R- La. , spoke to the. South Central Industrial Association. during a luncheon at the Cypress Columns meeting...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
MID: Less Than Three Percent Of Mississippians Have Flood Insurance
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Insurance Department :. expected to crest next week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some homeowners are questioning whether or not they have flood insurance. Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding. It is a separate policy available through...
Centene Statement re: California's Medi-Cal Managed Care Contract Award
Medi-Cal partners, we are pleased to have been awarded contracts by the. to continue serving members in nine counties across. "However, we are disappointed to learn the state has chosen not to award us contracts in. Los Angeles. ,. Sacramento. and. counties. Through our local health plan,. Health Net of...
Suggestions for Switching to a Different Insurance Company When You Still Owe Money to Your Current Insurance Company
Auto owners have several good reasons to switch their auto insurance providers. They understand and remember that shopping around for a new auto insurance policy can be crucial to make certain that the complete insurance coverage is enough and that they do not pay more than they should for their auto insurance policy. It is a suitable time to find a stress-free method to change car insurance providers and keep up-to-date with the main benefits of switching to a new auto insurer.
Missouri Doc secretly gave ‘cheaper’ unauthorized injections at pain clinics, feds say
For almost 10 years, authorities say a Missouri doctor was surreptitiously injecting his patients with a cheaper, foreign and unauthorized version of the injections they were supposed to get. The patients were meant to receive Food and Drug Administration-approved Orthovisc — a prescription medication that’s injected into knees to help...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
