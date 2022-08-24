At New Braunfels economic development meeting, speakers discuss new Continental plant, regional partnership

Read full article on original website
North Austin brewery 4th Tap Brewing Co-op closes after 7 years
4th Tap Brewing Co-Op first opened in 2015 in North Austin and closed in August 2022. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op, located at 10615 Metric Blvd., Austin, closed after seven years. According to an Aug. 4 message posted on its Facebook page, the worker-owned microbrewery faced “economic burdens from the pandemic coupled with rapidly rising rent that made the business no longer sustainable.” www.4thtap.coop.
Cedar Park City Council approves Pedernales Electric Cooperative agreement, relocation of electric infrastructure
Cedar Park City Council approved agreement with the PEC to relocate electric infrastructure at an Aug.25 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) An agreement with Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. for the relocation of electric infrastructure conflicting with city construction was unanimously approved by Cedar Park City Council at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Amplify Credit Union celebrates 55 years in Texas
Amplify Credit Union CEO Kendall Garrison spoke with Community Impact Newspaper ahead of the credit union's 55th anniversary. (Courtesy Amplify Credit Union) Amplify Credit Union will celebrate 55 years of serving the Austin area on Aug. 27. The credit union's first location opened in 1967. In recent years, it has...
Cedar Park City Council approves new purchase from Community Sculpture Garden
Cedar Park City Council approved the purchase of the "Wings" sculpture from the Cedar Park Community Sculpture Garden at its Aug. 25 meeting. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Cedar Park City Council approved the purchase of a new sculpture from the Cedar Park Community Sculpture Garden at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Check out the three newest businesses and restaurants in Lake Travis-Westlake
Scenthound opened its Westlake location in August. (Courtesy Scenthound) Sage Capital Bank opened a full-service branch at 12233 N. RM 620, Austin, in July. As a community bank, Sage has operated a loan production office in Cedar Park since 2015. The bank is now expanding its operations to give customers deposit services. 512-240-6625. www.sagecapitalbank.com.
Here's what several changes to Austin's budget mean for taxpayers
Austin's August budget approval process included several relatively small funding items proposed by city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of modified police academies added in the budget. Austin's approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget came with several additions from City...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in Kyle to celebrate grand reopening Aug. 27
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas at 500 FM 150 E., Kyle, is set to reopen Aug. 27 following months of closure for renovations. (Courtesy PAWS Shelter of Central Texas) After a three-month closure for renovations, PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is set to host a grand opening celebration Aug. 27 at 500 FM 150 E., Kyle, from noon-4 p.m.
Adler shares views on past progress, future goals in final State of the City address as Austin mayor
Mayor Steve Adler spent much of his Aug. 25 State of the City address running through many of what he said were the positive changes Austin has seen through his eight years in office. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) As his time in office nears its end, Mayor Steve Adler delivered...
4 things Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin recommends for back-to-school readiness at Austin Diagnostic Clinic Leander
For students, going back to school is synonymous with seeing old friends, making new ones and learning new things. For parents, the start of the academic year means it is time for well-checks, immunizations and reinstituting the dreaded school night bedtime. Luckily, at Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Leander, parents can...
Dirty Sixth is slated for a makeover & rain tempers wildfire risk
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Aug. 26 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Austin City Hall...
New Braunfels Utilities’ offices, drive-thru closed on Labor Day
New Braunfels Utilities has announced its offices and drive-thru will be closed on Labor Day. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The New Braunfels Utilities offices and drive-thru will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Utility bill payments can still be made on Labor Day online at www.nbutexas.com, over...
New Braunfels City Council to consider raising roadway impact fee for developers
A roadway impact fee is a charge on new development to generate revenue for funding or recouping the costs of transportation improvements made necessary by the new development. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels City Council received a presentation during its Aug. 22 meeting on the roadway impact fee program...
Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees sends $481.1M bond package to November election
The Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees selected the $481.1 million bond package over two other proposals. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs voters will decide whether to approve a $481.1 million school bond package in November's election. In a 6-1 vote during an Aug. 18 meeting, the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees authorized the bond election.
Travis County leaders outline next steps for counsel at first appearance program
Travis County Commissioners discussed solutions to reinstate the counsel at first appearance program at an Aug. 23 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After terminating a pilot program that gave legal counsel to arrestees at first appearance in July due to spacing and staffing shortages, Travis County commissioners met with public defenders at an Aug. 23 meeting to discuss a solution to reinstate the program.
New Braunfels Utility Assistance Program receives record number of applicants
Qualifying applicants to the program should receive financial support within five weeks. (Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels Utilities Assistance Program offered through the New Braunfels Food Bank still has funding to process applications, but due to high demand and lack of staffing, the response time may take longer than expected, according to the NBFB.
Lakeway's Love & Cookies wins first place in H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
Love & Cookies will sell frozen gourmet cookie dough in H-E-B locations statewide. (Courtesy Nick de la Torre) Lakeway business Love & Cookies won first place in H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best ninth annual competition with owner Ashley Cameron’s gourmet frozen cookie dough, which will be sold in H-E-B stores statewide.
Pizza Leon opens first brick-and-mortar location in Kyle
Pizza Leon is now open at 147 Elmhurst Dr., Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The first brick-and-mortar location of Pizza Leon opened Aug. 15 at 147 Elmhurst Drive, Ste. 100, Kyle. The original location, a food truck, is at 4749 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin. The new location...
Four Oaks Medicare Planning opens in Southwest Austin
Husband and wife team Jamon and Paula White are now operating Four Oaks Medicare Planning out of a Southwest Austin office. (Courtesy Four Oaks Medicare Planning) Four Oaks Medicare Planning opened an office in June at 5424 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. 204-4, Austin. The insurance agency, owned by Paula and...
Comal, New Braunfels ISDs receive 2022 accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022, which measure if the district prepares its students for success after high school in the workforce, college or the military, among other metrics. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency has released the 2022 school district accountability ratings for the...
