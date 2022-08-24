ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Credit Ratings#Am Best#Asr#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Asr Holdings#African
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
InsuranceNewsNet

Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
ELECTRONICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Insurance Broker Market Is Going to Boom : Brown & Brown, Meadowbrook Insurance, Embr: Online Insurance Broker Market Growth

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Insurance Broker Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Insurance Broker market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy