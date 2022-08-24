Read full article on original website
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
AM Best to Participate at Latin America Reinsurance Group’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill participate in the Latin America Reinsurance Group’s (LARG) annual meeting, which will take place in. The LARG event, which is sponsored by Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, brings together cooperatives and mutual insurance companies from 11 different countries in. Latin America. and the. Caribbean. ....
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 8
WORCESTER, Mass. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Thursday, September 8. from. 10:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. E.T. The discussion will be...
Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Online Insurance Broker Market Is Going to Boom : Brown & Brown, Meadowbrook Insurance, Embr: Online Insurance Broker Market Growth
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Insurance Broker Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Insurance Broker market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
