Hundreds of volunteers take part in massive Chinatown cleanup to ‘create hope’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 300 volunteers took part in a massive cleanup in Chinatown hosted by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Yu Shing Ting of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce who organized their second annual cleanup said because there were so many helping hands, they were able to reach more businesses this year.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Pacific Pulse: Florence Marine X
The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition. Cheap Eats: The Sunrise Shack. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Guy Hagi is joined...
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
‘We do care’: Residents, government to partner for big cleanup in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lei stands on Maunakea Street are the entry into the Chinatown. They’re also where graffiti is pretty bad. A look around Chinatown shows a dilapidated but historic area. Those who know the district say last year was a low point, but things are looking up.
After 3 years, Hawaii Foodbank's fundraiser event makes a comeback on Oahu
Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener. Its an official sellout for Timmy Chang's debut as crowds swarmed UH lower campus for all of the pregame festivities. ‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken. Updated: 6...
20 hours of no power this weekend at Schofield Barracks
Power is scheduled to start no later than 4 p.m. on both days, but full restoration may not be complete until 6 p.m.
Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
Open House: Beautiful ocean views from condo near Ala Moana Center and spacious condo in Nu’uanu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. A Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium conveniently located across from Ala Moana Shopping...
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
A Cessna flew 18 hours from Merced to Honolulu. Here’s a look at the astounding flight.
Late last week, Valley residents, aviation geeks, and purveyors of the internet’s most peculiar content found themselves astounded by a simple screenshot from the tracking firm FlightAware. What did it show? A tiny Cessna 172 Skyhawk undertook an incredible 18 hour, five minute nonstop journey from Merced Regional Airport...
Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rush to build more affordable rentals for Oahu’s working-class families is facing a major setback. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is...
Despite ‘close-to-normal’ school year, mental health fallout from pandemic remains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dean Sison, a ninth grader at Campbell High School, is ready to attend homecoming. That is, after he plans it with his class council. “I really like when we as a school come together to make an end product,” Sison said. The freshman said marching band...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series
Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
