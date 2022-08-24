TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has become one of seven local departments in Kansas to become nationally accredited. The Shawnee Co. Health Department says on Thursday, Aug. 25, it was notified that it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. It said PHAB is a nonprofit organization that administers a stringent national accreditation program with local health departments across the nation who show how they promote and protect the health of the communities they serve.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO