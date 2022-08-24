ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

6 injured after Tri-Rail crashes into abandoned vehicle

MIAMI - Six people are recovering in the hospital following a crash and train derailment in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.Investigators said it happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday as a Tri-Rail train partially derailed after crashing into an abandoned vehicle that was left on the tracks.It happened in the area of Northwest 8th Street and 21st Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Dania Beach Neighborhood

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach that sent one person to the hospital. Deputies arrived at the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami

(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves

The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
MIAMI, FL

