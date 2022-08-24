Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
BSO need help searching for 68-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man from Pompano Beach. Dan Garcia was last seen in the area of 2600 Northeast 15th Avenue in Pompano Beach around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
Click10.com
Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
NBC Miami
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station
The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into...
6 injured after Tri-Rail crashes into abandoned vehicle
MIAMI - Six people are recovering in the hospital following a crash and train derailment in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.Investigators said it happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday as a Tri-Rail train partially derailed after crashing into an abandoned vehicle that was left on the tracks.It happened in the area of Northwest 8th Street and 21st Terrace.
NBC Miami
Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Dania Beach Neighborhood
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach that sent one person to the hospital. Deputies arrived at the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized
Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
WSVN-TV
Partial derailment after train crashes into abandoned vehicle on tracks; 6 hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale. The car was left on the tracks near Northwest 29th Terrace around 6 a.m., Friday. The collision partially derailed the train. Eight people were injured and six were transported to the hospital. All suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami
(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
cbs12.com
Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for stealing cash from purse in airport sting operation
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who worked at the airport is off the job after investigators said he pocketed money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse...
WSVN-TV
Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
NBC Miami
‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves
The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
