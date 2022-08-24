Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Two Baldwin High School graduates earn their Girl Scout Gold Award
Girl Scouts of Nassau County have honored Baldwin residents Daniella McCoy and Sterling Young-Wells for earning their Gold Awards. The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award a Girl Scout can achieve, as it recognizes the remarkable dedication, they have for improving their community and the world around them. McCoy and Young-Wells were presented with their Gold Awards at the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s 2022 Gold Awards Ceremony, joining a group of 53 young women from throughout Nassau County.
Herald Community Newspapers
GCHS's Luca Mancuso receives national honor
“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Luca has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Luca is now a member of a unique community of scholars-a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”. The scholarship...
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Schools Working to Get Word Out About End of Universal Free Lunch Program
School districts around Huntington are working to get the word out to families that a federal universal free lunch program open to all students has ended. But families with financial need will be able to submit applications for free or reduced-price meals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
midislandtimes.com
New assistant principal named for Division Ave HS
Daniel Fazio has been announced as the new assistant principal at Division Avenue High School in the Levittown Public School District. Mr. Fazio comes to Levittown having previously served as the coordinator of social services for Bethpage High School and John F. Kennedy Middle School in the Bethpage School District, where he has also served as a special education and social studies teacher since 2012. Mr. Fazio was adviser for the Key Club and the National Honor Society at Bethpage High School and was the assistant coach for varsity baseball and varsity soccer.
Campus News
Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
hofstra.edu
Hofstra Listed Among Top Colleges in the Nation
Hofstra University is among the top colleges and universities in the nation, and its award-winning, student-run radio station is one of the best college stations, according to The Princeton Review’s Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition. Hofstra University was also ranked among the best schools in the northeastern region. The...
Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team earns national award for excellence
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has awarded a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence to Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team in Port Jefferson. The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12 Long Island throws Back to School Celebrations in North Babylon and Westbury
News 12 Long Island is helping you get ready for back to school.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Suffolk police announce increased patrols in school zones ahead of school year
Police are encouraging schools to enroll in its Share and RAVE programs to notify officers quickly in case of an emergency.
Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!
Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Herald Community Newspapers
A simply grand weekend for parade and drill
Fire departments from across New York State came down to the Four Towns Fireman Training Center in Merrick this past weekend, to take place in the 2022 New York State Championship Drill, hosted this year by the North Bellmore Fire Department. The motorized drill competition took place on Saturday, followed by a parade on Sunday through the Bellmore Village.
Herald Community Newspapers
Underdog travel team wins the Cal Ripken Tournament
The Long Island Storm 13u team shocked the travel baseball tournament world when it became the first ever team from Long Island to win the Hang Ten Ripkin Baseball Tournament July 30-Aug. 4 in Myrtle Beach . The Long Island Storm is a travel team made up of players from...
therealdeal.com
Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather
A piece of history hit the market in East Hampton for $7 million. Brothers Cleon and Carter Dodge listed the 11-acre farm that’s been in their family for more than a century, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property at 803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in the hamlet of Springs, includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, a barn and a studio.
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
longisland.com
All Action Alarm: Family-Run Business Safeguarding Long Islanders for 42 Years and Running
The Hauppauge-based All Action Alarm first opened their doors for business in 1980, and the multi-generational, family-owned and operated security company recently celebrated 42 years of keeping Long Islanders and their loved ones safe in their own homes. All Action Alarm has been a family affair since day one, with...
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
Opinions on Long Island mixed on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden made a major announcement on reducing student loan debt Wednesday.It comes just as college students arrive on campus, many already saddled with huge loans.Hussein Rifath and other college students were volunteering to clean litter in their communities as they digested the president's long-awaited plan to forgive federal student loans."Getting into debt is frightening ... I've gotten at least 11 envelopes from companies offering me low-interest loans," Rifath told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.READ MORE: Biden cancels up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, extends payment pauseMayor Waylyn Hobbs, of Hempstead Village,...
Comments / 0