Bayport, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Two Baldwin High School graduates earn their Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts of Nassau County have honored Baldwin residents Daniella McCoy and Sterling Young-Wells for earning their Gold Awards. The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award a Girl Scout can achieve, as it recognizes the remarkable dedication, they have for improving their community and the world around them. McCoy and Young-Wells were presented with their Gold Awards at the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s 2022 Gold Awards Ceremony, joining a group of 53 young women from throughout Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

GCHS's Luca Mancuso receives national honor

“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Luca has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Luca is now a member of a unique community of scholars-a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”. The scholarship...
GLEN COVE, NY
midislandtimes.com

New assistant principal named for Division Ave HS

Daniel Fazio has been announced as the new assistant principal at Division Avenue High School in the Levittown Public School District. Mr. Fazio comes to Levittown having previously served as the coordinator of social services for Bethpage High School and John F. Kennedy Middle School in the Bethpage School District, where he has also served as a special education and social studies teacher since 2012. Mr. Fazio was adviser for the Key Club and the National Honor Society at Bethpage High School and was the assistant coach for varsity baseball and varsity soccer.
LEVITTOWN, NY
Campus News

Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state

Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hofstra.edu

Hofstra Listed Among Top Colleges in the Nation

Hofstra University is among the top colleges and universities in the nation, and its award-winning, student-run radio station is one of the best college stations, according to The Princeton Review’s Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition. Hofstra University was also ranked among the best schools in the northeastern region. The...
TBR News Media

Mather Hospital's Critical Care team earns national award for excellence

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has awarded a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence to Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team in Port Jefferson. The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!

Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
SMITHTOWN, NY
A simply grand weekend for parade and drill

Fire departments from across New York State came down to the Four Towns Fireman Training Center in Merrick this past weekend, to take place in the 2022 New York State Championship Drill, hosted this year by the North Bellmore Fire Department. The motorized drill competition took place on Saturday, followed by a parade on Sunday through the Bellmore Village.
MERRICK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Underdog travel team wins the Cal Ripken Tournament

The Long Island Storm 13u team shocked the travel baseball tournament world when it became the first ever team from Long Island to win the Hang Ten Ripkin Baseball Tournament July 30-Aug. 4 in Myrtle Beach . The Long Island Storm is a travel team made up of players from...
LONG BEACH, NY
therealdeal.com

Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather

A piece of history hit the market in East Hampton for $7 million. Brothers Cleon and Carter Dodge listed the 11-acre farm that’s been in their family for more than a century, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property at 803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in the hamlet of Springs, includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, a barn and a studio.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Opinions on Long Island mixed on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden made a major announcement on reducing student loan debt Wednesday.It comes just as college students arrive on campus, many already saddled with huge loans.Hussein Rifath and other college students were volunteering to clean litter in their communities as they digested the president's long-awaited plan to forgive federal student loans."Getting into debt is frightening ... I've gotten at least 11 envelopes from companies offering me low-interest loans," Rifath told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.READ MORE: Biden cancels up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, extends payment pauseMayor Waylyn Hobbs, of Hempstead Village,...
FARMINGDALE, NY

