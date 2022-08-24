ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Black Enterprise

DC Teen Christopher Ballinger Set To Become One Of The Nation’s Youngest Black Aviators

This 17-year-old will be written down in history as he joins the trailblazing group of the nation’s youngest Black aviators. Christopher Ballinger will soon be kicking the tires and soaring through the air once he receives his Private Pilot License (PPL) as a member of the Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program, WUSA9 reported. The eight-week summer aviation training program inspires and encourages high school youth toward aviation careers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

