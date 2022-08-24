Read full article on original website
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Long Island Student's Murder Still Unsolved 30 Years LaterJeffery MacLong Beach, NY
Town of Brookhaven launches paint recycling program
Own of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) recently visited the Residential Drop-Off facility at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill to announce the town’s participation in the New York State Paint Stewardship Program. Operated by the nonprofit PaintCare and administered by the Town’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management...
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Herald Community Newspapers
LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location
Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Credit Cards Stolen in ‘Distraction’ Theft in Huntington Station
Someone stole credit cards from a woman after she was distracted by a man in a parking lot, Suffolk County police said Thursday. The cards were later used in East Northport and Commack. Police said that a man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire...
Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore
A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident.
queenoftheclick.com
Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
ALERT CENTER: Car slams into Dairy Mart in Levittown
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Dairy Mart.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
NYC non-profit provides free professional dance training and mentorship
NEW YORK (PIX11) — MOVE|NYC| is a New York City-based arts and social justice non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity within the dance profession and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, they created the nonprofit after witnessing the lack of diversity throughout their artistic training and […]
Herald Community Newspapers
With overdevelopment a hot topic, new temple proposed
A proposal to build a Sephardic synagogue across the street from Hewlett High School ignited roughly one hour of public comment with mixed reactions to the proposed shul at a Aug. 17 Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals hearing. The temple, called The Sephardic Congregation of Hewlett, has been operating...
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
Herald Community Newspapers
End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads
Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
Schools Working to Get Word Out About End of Universal Free Lunch Program
School districts around Huntington are working to get the word out to families that a federal universal free lunch program open to all students has ended. But families with financial need will be able to submit applications for free or reduced-price meals.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County schools step up safety after recent mass shootings
In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school districts across the nation are taking extra steps to increase safety for the new school year. FOX 5 NY takes a look at some of the tools being used in Suffolk County.
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends
One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .
