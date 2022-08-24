ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TBR News Media

Town of Brookhaven launches paint recycling program

Own of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) recently visited the Residential Drop-Off facility at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill to announce the town’s participation in the New York State Paint Stewardship Program. Operated by the nonprofit PaintCare and administered by the Town’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown

A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
TBR News Media

Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location

Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Islip, NY
Government
City
Islip, NY
City
East Islip, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Seniors#Home Repairs#Senior Centers
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYC non-profit provides free professional dance training and mentorship

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MOVE|NYC| is a New York City-based arts and social justice non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity within the dance profession and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, they created the nonprofit after witnessing the lack of diversity throughout their artistic training and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

With overdevelopment a hot topic, new temple proposed

A proposal to build a Sephardic synagogue across the street from Hewlett High School ignited roughly one hour of public comment with mixed reactions to the proposed shul at a Aug. 17 Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals hearing. The temple, called The Sephardic Congregation of Hewlett, has been operating...
HEWLETT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Herald Community Newspapers

End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads

Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
LONG BEACH, NY
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Florence Carmela

St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends

One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy