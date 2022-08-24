Read full article on original website
The Mysterious Disappearance of One of the “Sic Em Cats” Flags
SAN ANGELO, TX — The decades’ old tradition at all San Angelo Central Bobcat football games is the running of three flags, each with separate words, “Sic,” “Em,” and “Cats.” The flags promote spirit and are used to celebrate scores. Every score features three flag bearers running the length of the Bobcat side of the stadium. At the Killeen Shoemaker game Friday night, the flag bearers were missing the third flag that read “Cats.”
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
Friday Night High School Football Kicks Off Tonight!
SAN ANGELO- The 2022 High School Football season kicks off tonight and area teams will be looking to start the season off the right way with a win. Tonight, the COVER1 Crew will be at several games providing highlights, analysis, and coverage of teams from the Concho Valley. San Angelo...
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo.
Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener
KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…
Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire
SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired. Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named. Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday. Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more...
Arrests for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman & Child Endangerment Top Daily Booking Report
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the...
United Way of the Concho Valley Kicks Off Annual Campaign Thursday
SAN ANGELO – More than 350 people filled the McNease Convention Center for United Way of the Concho Valley's 2022 Campaign Kickoff Thursday. 2022 Campaign Chair, Garrett Acker, announced the 2022 campaign goal of $1,111,884. "I’ve seen firsthand the impact that the United Way of the Concho Valley has...
