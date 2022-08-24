KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener. The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and…

