Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
Escambia County Sheriff's Office searching for missing and endangered 16-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help trying to locate a missing and endangered juvenile in Escambia County. According to deputies, 16-year-old Isaiah Daniel Rogers was last seen Saturday walking on the 2600 block of Mercado Avenue. Investigators say he may be in need of medical...
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
WCSO: Freeport man arrested after setting fire to home, killing dog
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was arrested after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of his dogs, Walton deputies said Thursday. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock Bay subdivision in Freeport just after 9 p.m. Wednesday […]
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into condos in Pensacola
A motorcyclist has died after running from police officers and crashing into condominiums on Scenic Highway, according to Pensacola Police.
WATCH LIVE: End of Watch Ceremony for Niceville K-9
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Niceville Police Department held an End of Watch Ceremony for K-9 Blue on Friday. The Niceville Police K-9 was killed earlier this month after being involved in a car crash. The public ceremony was held at Northwest Florida State College in the Mattie Kelly Arts...
Judge grants injunction for one of accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge on Wednesday granted an injunction for one of the accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims until December 2023. Charles Stamitoles appeared in Escambia County court Wednesday for the hearing. The judge found the woman “is a victim of repeat violence and/or...has reasonable cause to believe [she]...
Gulf Breeze family supports Overdose Awareness Month after loss of their son
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- This Sunday, the Bob Sikes Bridge will be lit purple in honor of Overdose Awareness Month. A support group for families of addicts called Not Alone is partnering with the Gulf Breeze Recovery Center for the event. The leaders of Not Alone, Jennifer and Kevin Grant,...
UPDATE: Man wanted for breaking into Walton County woman's home arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The man wanted out of Walton County for breaking into a woman's home overnight has been arrested, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Mark Thompson, 32, was tracked and arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday afternoon. Thompson ran from law enforcement Wednesday morning after a woman...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Man charged for killing in Florida ending in truck crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
Fort Walton Beach Corporal named Florida officer of the year
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Police Chiefs Association awarded Corporal Courtney Weddington of the Fort Walton Beach police department the Lee McGehee Officer of the year. The title is given to three officers in the state each year that go above and beyond daily duties to serve the community. At a presentation […]
Woman defrauded Milton church out of nearly $165,000, FDLE says
A Milton woman was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents after an investigation found that she had defrauded a church over a period of six years. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies.
