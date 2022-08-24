ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

msn.com

UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Crestview, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Two men were found guilty of attempted murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Freeport man arrested after setting fire to home, killing dog

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was arrested after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of his dogs, Walton deputies said Thursday. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock Bay subdivision in Freeport just after 9 p.m. Wednesday […]
FREEPORT, FL
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: End of Watch Ceremony for Niceville K-9

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Niceville Police Department held an End of Watch Ceremony for K-9 Blue on Friday. The Niceville Police K-9 was killed earlier this month after being involved in a car crash. The public ceremony was held at Northwest Florida State College in the Mattie Kelly Arts...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Post Register

Man charged for killing in Florida ending in truck crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
LILLIAN, AL
msn.com

Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity

A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Woman defrauded Milton church out of nearly $165,000, FDLE says

A Milton woman was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents after an investigation found that she had defrauded a church over a period of six years. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies.
MILTON, FL

