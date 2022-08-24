The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.

