Saylorsburg, PA

Times News

Peach festival today in Slatington

St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 26, 1992

The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Weatherly to dedicate new engine

Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Ghost walks return with online ticket option

The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary

Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Aug. 24, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
wetheitalians.com

La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton, PA

For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton, PA this Labor Day weekend. La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 2-5, 2022 on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, PA. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton returns to paid lunch program

Students in some area schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch based on poverty levels across the district, but Lehighton Area School District will not be among the group offering that benefit in 2022-23. The “Community Eligibility Provision” of the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs...
LEHIGHTON, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

NEPA Pet Expo, October 15

The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.
DICKSON CITY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Leonard Rossi Jr. to New Way Property Management LLC, Hazle Township, parcel No. 125-2-A4.03, $41,860. Elaine M. Diehl to Ellen J. Sagazio, Allentown, property at Church Hill and Sunrise roads, $1. David J. Fisher to Federico Arturo Castro, Watertown, Massachusetts, property at 96 Fairway Road South, $365,000. Peter Fitzgibbon to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held

The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic

Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
GILBERT, PA
Times News

Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park

Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
PALMERTON, PA

