Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 26, 1992
The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul
Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Ghost walks return with online ticket option
The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season
This past Thursday, Stroudsburg residents and visitors alike gathered in the courthouse square to be in attendance at the final concert in the square event of the 2022 season. Watch Video: Stroudsburg Concerts In The Square Finishes 2022 Season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
wetheitalians.com
La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton, PA
For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton, PA this Labor Day weekend. La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 2-5, 2022 on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, PA. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Lehighton returns to paid lunch program
Students in some area schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch based on poverty levels across the district, but Lehighton Area School District will not be among the group offering that benefit in 2022-23. The “Community Eligibility Provision” of the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
NEPA Pet Expo, October 15
The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Leonard Rossi Jr. to New Way Property Management LLC, Hazle Township, parcel No. 125-2-A4.03, $41,860. Elaine M. Diehl to Ellen J. Sagazio, Allentown, property at Church Hill and Sunrise roads, $1. David J. Fisher to Federico Arturo Castro, Watertown, Massachusetts, property at 96 Fairway Road South, $365,000. Peter Fitzgibbon to...
Times News
Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held
The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On | Rhythm & Wine, Lebanese Festival & Axe Throwing at Local Brewery
Saturday’s Rhythm & Wine Festival at the Moonlite Drive-In will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Luzerne County. The Lebanese Food Festival is back this Saturday at St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre. Back Mountain Brewing Company is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with a weekend of...
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Comments / 0