appraisalbuzz.com
Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Reaches $2.25 Trillion in July
Ginnie Mae’s outstanding mortgage-backed securities portfolio grew for the 13th consecutive month in July, hitting $2.252 trillion, up from $2.229 trillion in June and $2.117 trillion one year ago. Growth in the portfolio was fueled by steady new issuance of Ginnie Mae MBS as homeowners found value in the government-backed mortgage market. New MBS issuance …
appraisalbuzz.com
The Week Ahead: Servicers Leveraging Digital Solutions
An upcoming Five Star Institute webinar will discuss the industry’s usage of a national digital signing platform, as the nation’s mortgage servicers continue to push the digital envelope. The post The Week Ahead: Servicers Leveraging Digital Solutions appeared first on DSNews.
appraisalbuzz.com
Refinance Activity Sinks Amid Rising Rates
A new report from ATTOM Data paints a bleak picture of the current state of the refinance market amid rising interest rates which are expected to be raised by the Federal Reserve at least two more times. As of the end of the second quarter, the U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report revealed that refinance …
appraisalbuzz.com
Overcoming Today’s Affordability Hurdles
Cake Mortgage CEO David Abelyan shares his perspective on what needs to be done in the market to help alleviate the affordability issue, and what products are ideal to assist first-time buyers. The post Overcoming Today’s Affordability Hurdles appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com
Erratic Mortgage Rates Jump Back Upward
After falling back toward the 5%-mark, Freddie Mac reports that mortgage rates rose more than 40-basis points this week, as continued slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market. The post Erratic Mortgage Rates Jump Back Upward appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com
Homebuyer Affordability Improves for Black, Hispanic Households
Homebuyer affordability improved for the second straight month in July, with the national median payment applied for by applicants decreasing to $1,844 from $1,893 in June. This is according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI), which measures how new monthly mortgage payments vary across time –relative to income– using data …
