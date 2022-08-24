Week 0: UNLV releases depth chart featuring former Vol Harrison Bailey

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey transferred to UNLV from Tennessee in January.

UNLV kicks off its 2022 season Saturday versus Idaho State. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and CBS Sports Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Bailey appeared in seven games for the Vols from 2020-21, completing 51-of-75 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In March, Bailey discussed why he transferred to UNLV.

“I had a previous relationship with coach (Marcus) Arroyo from when he was at Oregon,” Bailey said. “I felt like I will be the most successful, personally, and we can win a lot of games here.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 0 game between UNLV and Idaho State, the Rebels released its depth chart. Bailey and Doug Brumfield are listed as quarterback starters for UNLV.