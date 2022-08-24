ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Week 0: UNLV releases depth chart featuring former Vol Harrison Bailey

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr9p7_0hTpsBaz00

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey transferred to UNLV from Tennessee in January.

UNLV kicks off its 2022 season Saturday versus Idaho State. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and CBS Sports Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Bailey appeared in seven games for the Vols from 2020-21, completing 51-of-75 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In March, Bailey discussed why he transferred to UNLV.

“I had a previous relationship with coach (Marcus) Arroyo from when he was at Oregon,” Bailey said. “I felt like I will be the most successful, personally, and we can win a lot of games here.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 0 game between UNLV and Idaho State, the Rebels released its depth chart. Bailey and Doug Brumfield are listed as quarterback starters for UNLV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T43d_0hTpsBaz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Idaho Football
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Tennessee State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Pocatello, ID
Football
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Oregon State
Local
Nevada College Sports
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Paradise, NV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Cbs Sports Network#American Football#College Football#Kickoff#Vols#Rebels
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy