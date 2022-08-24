Read full article on original website
mauicounty.gov
Mayor Victorino transmits resolutions to County Council for A&B land donations
Today, Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council to accept the dedication of parks and Dairy Road roadway parcel from A&B Properties. The land acquisition agreement was announced on August 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin. “As...
mauicounty.gov
Pool guard physical swim test set for Sept. 16 at the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, 2022, for pool guard trainees to perform swim tests. The Wailuku facility will be re-open from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming. The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the...
mauicounty.gov
Trash pickups rescheduled in Kula
Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, August 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include Ainakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Anuenue Place,...
mauicounty.gov
Lanai White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection Event set for Lanai residents on Oct. 1
A Lanai White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection Event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pulama Lanai Fleet Yard, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Lanai residents may drop off their items at this one-day event. Items accepted are...
mauicounty.gov
Hana Metals Recycling Event set for Sept. 23-24, 2022
The Hana Metals Recycling Event is set for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Hana Landfill on Waikoloa Road, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. This first-come, first-served event assists East Maui residents in hauling and recycling special waste items. East Maui residents must...
