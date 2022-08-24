ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Trash pickups rescheduled in Kula

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, August 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include Ainakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Anuenue Place,...
KULA, HI
Hana Metals Recycling Event set for Sept. 23-24, 2022

The Hana Metals Recycling Event is set for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Hana Landfill on Waikoloa Road, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. This first-come, first-served event assists East Maui residents in hauling and recycling special waste items. East Maui residents must...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

