90 Day Road Closure About To Begin
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Highway 96 between Greenleaf and Denmark is set to fully close beginning Monday as part of the WIS 96 Project. Highway 96 will be closed between County B in Shirley and Interstate-43 in Denmark as part of the $12.8 million project. Work will include...
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection
The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
Sturgeon Bay's NERR bidding entering final stages
The next several weeks will play a significant role in whether you will see a National Estuarine Research Reserve visitor center built in Sturgeon Bay. On September 7th and 8th, the Green Bay NERR selection committee will host public meetings for site selection for natural areas to be studied. Sites near Chambers Island, Washington Island, and the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal are all considered as spots to study in Door County for the NERR. The governor's office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have the final say.
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay
Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
Green Bay alderperson wants to change city's overnight parking ordinance ban
According to city law, overnight parking is not allowed unless it's approved ahead of time by the Parking Division.
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
