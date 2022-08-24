The next several weeks will play a significant role in whether you will see a National Estuarine Research Reserve visitor center built in Sturgeon Bay. On September 7th and 8th, the Green Bay NERR selection committee will host public meetings for site selection for natural areas to be studied. Sites near Chambers Island, Washington Island, and the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal are all considered as spots to study in Door County for the NERR. The governor's office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have the final say.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO