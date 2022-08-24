Read full article on original website
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death
What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month.
Woman arrested in Acadia Parish hit-and-run after missing man’s body found near highway
An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Woman's body found in ditch on Hiawatha Street; BRPD investigating it as a homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street Saturday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police discovered the body of Jessica Green, 39, in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street just after 12 p.m. Investigators determined she had been shot.
Sheriff's office: 1 dead, 4 injured in St. Helena Parish shooting late Thursday
A late-night shooting near Greensburg in St. Helena Parish left one person dead and four injured, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Officers were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Last Stop Mini Mart, northwest of the town, said St. Helena Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Chaney.
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
22-Year-Old Davonte Chane Edwards Died In A Bicycle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a bicycle crash that killed a Breaux Bridge man in St. Kandry Parish on Wednesday. A crash took place near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
EXCLUSIVE: Lafayette mother admits having drugs in her system when infant son found unresponsive
Now months after his death, a grand jury has indicted his mother, Brooke Blanchard and her boyfriend Brady Leblanc, on charges of second-degree murder.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run crash
On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks
Opelousas PD issues public statement on incident at SLP Jamboree
Opelousas Police Department informed that no shooting took place last evening during the SLP Jamboree.
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department confirmed on August 25, 2022, that on August 17, 2022, SPD received a call from Diondra Evans Daniel, who reported being pulled over by a male subject posing as a law enforcement officer.
Eunice News
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
Person who died in Youngsville house fire identified
The resident who died in last week's Youngsville house fire has been identified, fire officials say.
One dead after Marigny Cir. shooting in Duson; woman also injured [VIDEO]
One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
Two huge fires in St. Martin Parish yesterday; investigations underway
St. Martin Parish firefighters got a workout yesterday, with two huge fires to fight in Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
