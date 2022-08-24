ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
GRAY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
theadvocate.com

Woman arrested in Acadia Parish hit-and-run after missing man’s body found near highway

An Estherwood woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash after a missing 36-year-old man’s body was found in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Eric Simar, 36, of Iota, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gravot Road and Maxie Highway in Iota on Aug. 16. Simar’s body was found on Wednesday on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Toyota#Louisiana State Police
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Eunice News

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur

A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
DUSON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
DUSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy