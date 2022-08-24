Read full article on original website
Just So What
3d ago
It's not fair to give them a license and not pay for their insurance and registration so they can drive to their less than minimum wage job. And like New York city, we need to supply them with free cell phones.217 illegals invade what used to be our Southern Border every hour . . . 24/7
Reply
4
katpri
3d ago
To get a real ID we have to provide a ton of documentation! Why should there be exceptions?
Reply
11
Related
msn.com
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Undocumented immigrants driver’s license law question likely to appear on November ballot
Known as the Work and Family Mobility Act, supporters of this law believe it will keep the roads safe and improve law enforcement relations. However, shortly after this became law a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to work to repeal the law through a ballot initiative.
Mass. could vote on driver’s licenses for immigrants
The controversial issue of allowing undocumented immigrants the right to get a driver's license in Massachusetts could be up to voters this fall.
Early voting underway in Mass. Here’s what you need to know
BOSTON — Early voting in Massachusetts kicked off Saturday, giving voters the opportunity to cast their state primary ballots early this year. The seven-day early voting period runs from Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. Saturday also marks the last day to register to vote in the state primaries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot969boston.com
Early Voting in Massachusetts Starts Saturday – What You Need To Know
The State Primary in Massachusetts is on September 6th, and there’s a lot you need to know. I’m going to break it down and make it as simple as possible. Some of the questions that people always have have to do with dates and deadlines. Others aren’t sure if they’re registered, and/or where they’re supposed to vote. Now that mail-in ballots are available, how does that work? And there’s always the question, what’s on my ballot? Early voting in Massachusetts starts Saturday. I’ll get to everything you need to know about that.
msn.com
Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general
As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
msn.com
With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door
Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
NECN
Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts by 2035
The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit. By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month. The law includes a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Massachusetts 2022
Do you wish to pursue a career that uses both your physical and cerebral abilities to benefit others in your neighbourhood? Do you feel compelled to lead the constructive change society needs?. A career in law enforcement can be ideal if you want to devote your professional life to something...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
homenewshere.com
Few Excess Deaths Seen in Massachusetts During Omicron Surge
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Few excess deaths were reported in Massachusetts during the period of predominance of BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, despite a surge of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, according to a research letter published online Aug. 22 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
Here’s where you can buy gas for under $4 a gallon in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped below $4 a gallon in some parts of Massachusetts. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas has steadily declined in recent weeks to $3.87, but drivers in the Bay State are paying an average of $4.12, according to AAA.
Comments / 5