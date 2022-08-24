Read full article on original website
Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
WATCH: 'Top Gov' DeSantis releases Top Gun-inspired ad taking aim at critics
Gov. Ron DeSantis is feeling the need for speed in his latest campaign ad.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis attacks media in ‘Top Gun’ campaign ad
Rightwing Republican viewed as serious 2024 presidential contender accuses reporters of ‘peddling false narratives’
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Will Florida be consumed by wokeness now that DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act has been blocked?
A judge cited the First Amendment – the woke-ist part of the Constitution – in blocking Florida's Stop WOKE Act. But Gov. DeSantis is pressing on.
Charlie Crist declares he's 'on the battlefield of love,' while DeSantis 'is on the battlefield of hate'
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, Fla., declared he’s "on the battlefield of love" Wednesday after he clinched the Democratic Party's nomination in Florida's gubernatorial election. Crist was not misquoting Pat Benatar’s 1983 hit "Love Is a Battlefield," but rather taking a shot at incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., who...
Florida Democrats chose former Republican Charlie Crist to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could challenge Trump in 2024
HIALEAH, FLORIDA — Florida voters on Tuesday rejected Democrats' change candidate in favor of a potential repeat of Rep. Charlie Crist — who roughly a decade ago was the Republican governor of Florida — for a shot at unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist bested Agriculture...
