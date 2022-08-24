“Anne Frank: A History for Today,” developed by the Anne Frank House, will be open to the public at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa, from Sept. 2 to Oct. 30. It aims to share Frank’s legacy with the public and “inspire our commitment to never be bystanders but instead to stand up together against anti-Semitism, bigotry and inequality wherever they may exist today,” according to the museum’s website.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO