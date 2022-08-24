Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Federal investigation finds Arizona school district failed to respond to antisemitic harassment against a Jewish student
(JTA) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that an Arizona school district did not respond appropriately to repeated instances of antisemitic harassment targeted at a student, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The student, who was enrolled at Altadeña...
Cleveland Jewish News
Anne Frank traveling exhibit on Holocaust, human rights, bigotry comes to Midwest
“Anne Frank: A History for Today,” developed by the Anne Frank House, will be open to the public at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa, from Sept. 2 to Oct. 30. It aims to share Frank’s legacy with the public and “inspire our commitment to never be bystanders but instead to stand up together against anti-Semitism, bigotry and inequality wherever they may exist today,” according to the museum’s website.
Comments / 0