Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s recent election reforms as a whole will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority
Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state's three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators. In studying upcoming legislative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions
Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's winning Congressional candidates spent $22.9 million in weeks before primary
(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30. The June report showed the winning candidates in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona lawmaker to survey damage and assist in recovery in Duncan after flood
(The Center Square) – A state senator will be in Duncan, Arizona, in response to the Gila River overflowing and causing flood damage to homes and small businesses in the community. Duncan experienced an emergency mass evacuation on Monday after heavy monsoon rain caused the Gila River to overflow....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
Comments / 0