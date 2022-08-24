ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot

(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session

(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority

Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state's three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators. In studying upcoming legislative...
NEBRASKA STATE
Massachusetts State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions

Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
NEBRASKA STATE
Colleen Garry
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care

The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The General Court#Democrats#Senate#Republicans
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted

(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
Democratic Party
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week

(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
DOUGLAS, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
IDAHO STATE

