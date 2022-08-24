San Francisco’s first NFT restaurant Sho Club broke ground (at least, ceremonially) last week with a maelstrom of sashimi and cocktails atop Salesforce Park. But in case you were wondering, it’s not the only example of food and beverage comingling with Web3 here in the Bay Area. NFT enthusiasts can also take heart in knowing there’s an NFT winery planted in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga. Per Forbes, Evinco Winery DAO launched earlier this summer, releasing “5,555 utility-backed NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain through OpenSea.” In a press release, the business describes itself as a “democratized Soho House for wine where members have that ability to propose and vote on member assets and events.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO