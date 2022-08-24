Read full article on original website
The Tulumification of LA, Modern Maximalism, and More Restaurant Design Trends to Know Right Now
As diners head back out to Los Angeles bars and restaurants following the depths of the pandemic, it’s no secret that they’re returning to a different industry. Not only have business models adjusted for delivery apps, expanded retail offerings, inflation, and labor shortages, but the restaurants themselves have changed too, in their look and feel. That is, of course, because the dining public has changed — going out has a new significance and design has had to adapt to reflect that.
Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?
The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
Shunned NYC Restaurateur Ken Friedman Quietly Worked to Bring LA Hotspot Horses to Life
Ken Friedman, the restaurateur behind a string of smash-hit restaurants that closed in the wake of widely reported #MeToo allegations, was a quietly influential participant in the creation and early days of Horses, one of the hottest restaurants to hit Los Angeles in years. Friedman helped to secure the initial...
Of Course There’s an NFT Winery in Napa Valley
San Francisco’s first NFT restaurant Sho Club broke ground (at least, ceremonially) last week with a maelstrom of sashimi and cocktails atop Salesforce Park. But in case you were wondering, it’s not the only example of food and beverage comingling with Web3 here in the Bay Area. NFT enthusiasts can also take heart in knowing there’s an NFT winery planted in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga. Per Forbes, Evinco Winery DAO launched earlier this summer, releasing “5,555 utility-backed NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain through OpenSea.” In a press release, the business describes itself as a “democratized Soho House for wine where members have that ability to propose and vote on member assets and events.”
Meet the Couple Behind a Tiny Latinx Coffee Pop-Up With Big Ambitions
At the beginning of August, Phillip and Sara Roliz started cranking out coffee drinks including latte de olla, pinolillio con café, and a horchata latte with a cinnamon marshmallow. Even to fans of their coffee business, Sunset Roasters, this was a bit of a surprise. But the new drinks exist because the coffee mongers opened a pop-up in Mission District restaurant Donaji, alongside owner Isai Cuevas, who the couple met while working at farmers markets.
