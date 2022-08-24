Read full article on original website
California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K
SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
Man convicted of three murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner’s home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.
fullertonobserver.com
Kids Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies
At its eighth annual back-to-school event, Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) distributed 150 backpacks and school supplies to children with developmental disabilities, and their siblings, from low-income and/or financially stressed families to help them get a jump on returning to school. The backpacks were donated by Aveanna Healthcare. CalOptima...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
3 SoCal Marines remembered by family, friends 1 year after Kabul bombing
An emotional tribute was held in Norco Friday night to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan one year ago, including three Southern California natives.
Loma Linda pastor convicted of molesting child; authorities warn of other victims
A Loma Linda man accused of molesting a child was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison following a trial in San Bernardino County. Now authorities warn there could be other victims who were sexually abused by the former pastor. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Dien in 2018 after receiving a […]
Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana
A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Sister's DNA helps identify bones found in 1991 as California woman
Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman.The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.The bones were discovered in the unincorporated Coachella Valley community of Thermal, southwest of the city of Indio, on Jan. 22, 1991 -- two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.The remains were located in a wash at the base of a hill and...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
thepalmspringspost.com
From tragedy comes purpose: Benefit concert aims to address valley vet shortage
The sudden loss of a beloved animal companion three years ago spurred one desert resident into action, hoping to spare others from the grief she experienced. Now she’s getting help from a Coachella Valley icon. DeAnn Lubell lost her beloved rescue terrier, Amy, to a coyote attack in Yucca...
Fontana Herald News
Man walking near school while possessing 'two dangerous objects' is arrested by Fontana School Police officers
A man who had "two dangerous objects" was arrested as he walked near a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department. School Police officers responded to the area of Almeria Middle School after dispatchers were told about the suspicious man on Aug. 26, police said in a Facebook post.
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family's Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino, CA real estate market update
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
California man gets life for killing 2, including father
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
