ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Kids Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies

At its eighth annual back-to-school event, Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) distributed 150 backpacks and school supplies to children with developmental disabilities, and their siblings, from low-income and/or financially stressed families to help them get a jump on returning to school. The backpacks were donated by Aveanna Healthcare. CalOptima...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Local
California Health
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana

A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.  
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Cdc#Naloxone#Drug Addiction#The War On Drugs
CBS LA

Sister's DNA helps identify bones found in 1991 as California woman

Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman.The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.The bones were discovered in the unincorporated Coachella Valley community of Thermal, southwest of the city of Indio, on Jan. 22, 1991 -- two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.The remains were located in a wash at the base of a hill and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy