A huge positive from the Packers final preseason game was the performance of Quay Walker. He quickly racked up five tackles and at that point the Packers coaching staff had seen enough. It isn’t that he just got tackles. Walker is flying all over the field to be involved in the play. His coverage on running backs is excellent due to his speed. The Packers need help from their rookies and with Walker being their first round pick, there was definitely pressure. Quay Walker is one of the good takeaways from the Packers preseason game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO