Engineering of hybrid spheroids of mesenchymal stem cells and drug depots for immunomodulating effect in islet xenotransplantation

science.org
Lin28a induces SOX9 and chondrocyte reprogramming via HMGA2 and blunts cartilage loss in mice
Articular cartilage has low regenerative capacity despite permanent stress. Irreversible cartilage lesions characterize osteoarthritis (OA); this is not followed by tissue repair. Lin28a, an RNA binding protein, is detected in damaged cartilage in humans and mice. We investigated the role of LIN28a in cartilage physiology and in osteoarthritis. Lin28a-inducible conditional cartilage deletion up-regulated Mmp13 in intact mice and exacerbated the cartilage destruction in OA mice. Lin28a-specific cartilage overexpression protected mice against cartilage breakdown, stimulated chondrocyte proliferation and the expression of Prg4 and Sox9, and down-regulated Mmp13. Lin28a overexpression inhibited Let-7b and Let-7c miRNA levels while RNA-sequencing analysis revealed five genes of transcriptional factors regulated by Let-7. Moreover, Lin28a overexpression up-regulated HMGA2 and activated SOX9 transcription, a factor required for chondrocyte reprogramming. HMGA2 siRNA knockdown inhibited the cartilage protective effect of Lin28a overexpression. This study provides insights into a new pathway including the Lin28a-Let7 axis, thus promoting chondrocyte anabolism in injured cartilage in mice.
science.org
Cancer-driving mutations are enriched in genic regions intolerant to germline variation
Large reference datasets of protein-coding variation in human populations have allowed us to determine which genes and genic subregions are intolerant to germline genetic variation. There is also a growing number of genes implicated in severe Mendelian diseases that overlap with genes implicated in cancer. We hypothesized that cancer-driving mutations might be enriched in genic subregions that are depleted of germline variation relative to somatic variation. We introduce a new metric, OncMTR (oncology missense tolerance ratio), which uses 125,748 exomes in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) to identify these genic subregions. We demonstrate that OncMTR can significantly predict driver mutations implicated in hematologic malignancies. Divergent OncMTR regions were enriched for cancer-relevant protein domains, and overlaying OncMTR scores on protein structures identified functionally important protein residues. Last, we performed a rare variant, gene-based collapsing analysis on an independent set of 394,694 exomes from the UK Biobank and find that OncMTR markedly improves genetic signals for hematologic malignancies.
science.org
Inhibition of microbial deconjugation of micellar bile acids protects against intestinal permeability and liver injury
Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.
